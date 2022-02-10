SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the destination leader based on the west coast, announced a brand new 2022 summer season of cruises roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles; the line's first ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast. Cruises start June 25, 2022, on Sapphire Princess and will take guests on 16 cruises ranging from four to 16 days, including a five-day getaway for the July 4th holiday.

Princess Cruises Announces First-Ever Summer Season Sailing to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast Roundtrip from Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

On sale February 16, 2022, the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles, is offering its summer season of sailings, perfect for those looking for convenient cruise vacations onboard Sapphire Princess. The 2,670-guest MedallionClass cruise ship features more than 700 balconies, world-class dining and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture and cuisine.

Sapphire Princess itineraries include:

NEW Mexican Riviera with La Paz – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas , La Paz and Ensenada . Departure dates: June 25 and September 3, 2022 .

Mexican Riviera with Puerto Vallarta – seven-day cruises with visits to Puerto Vallarta , Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada . Departure dates: July 30 and September 17, 2022 .

Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez – 10-day cruises featuring an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas with La Paz , Loreto and Puerto Vallarta . Departure dates: September 24 and October 23, 2022 .

Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada . Departure dates: July 23 , August 27 and September 10, 2022 .

Hawaiian Islands – 15- and 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo , Honolulu , Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui ( Kahului ) and Ensenada . Cruise dates: July 7 (16 days), August 11 (16 days), October 4 (15 days) and November 2, 2022 (15 days).

West Coast Getaway with San Francisco – five-day cruises featuring San Francisco and Ensenada . Departure dates: July 2 (with late night stay in San Francisco on the 4 th of July) and August 6, 2022 .

West Coast Getaway with San Diego – four-day cruise to San Diego and Ensenada . Cruise departs October 19, 2022 .

A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by Feb. 24, 2022 (Offer is valid in United States, Canada and Puerto Rico).

Sapphire Princess offers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises