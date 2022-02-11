Alcumus Secures New Strategic Investment from Apax Funds

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global market-leading Health, Safety and ESG risk management provider Alcumus today announces that funds advised by Apax Partners LLP ("Apax"), a global private equity advisory firm, have made an investment for a controlling stake in the company.

Headquartered in the UK with offices in North America and APAC, Alcumus was established in 1979. It helps organizations create a safer and more sustainable world through its expertise and integrated products and services that anticipate, manage, and mitigate risks.

Apax operates across seven locations worldwide and has raised $60bn in aggregate funds since inception nearly 50 years ago. The Apax Funds invest exclusively in four sectors: Technology, Services, Healthcare, and Internet/Consumer.

The investment follows the stake sale of private equity investor Inflexion, who have been a strategic partner to Alcumus since 2015. The transaction represents the largest ever capital return and gain for Inflexion, following its partnership with Alcumus.

During that time, Alcumus has grown organically and through five strategic acquisitions, to become a global technology business with operations across three continents, 750 employees and 45,000 customers, which include nearly 50% of the FTSE 100 index and many of the Fortune 500 companies.

In recognition of the progress made by the business, last year saw Alcumus ranked in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 and a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 EHS Software Green Quadrant.

Alyn Franklin, CEO at Alcumus, said: "Our journey with Inflexion has seen us transform from a consultancy business to a global leader in technology risk management solutions. Apax recognizes the success we have achieved in the last six years and the growth potential ahead. With such respected and high-profile investors, we are excited to continue our ambitious growth journey and global strategic plans with our unique combination of technology and people."

Frank Ehmer, Partner, Apax, commented: "EHS services is a sector Apax knows well having followed the space for a number of years, and we have long considered Alcumus as a stand-out player in this market. We believe Alyn, senior management, and the entire employee base of Alcumus, represent a best-in-class team, who are set to continue and accelerate their strong track record."

Anders Meyerhoff, Partner, Apax, added: "We have been incredibly impressed with the high-quality business and culture that Alyn and his team have built. We are excited to partner with such great people and look forward to further supporting Alcumus and all the employees as they create a safer and more sustainable world."

About Alcumus

Alcumus helps organizations create a safer and more sustainable world through market-leading integrated products and services that anticipate, manage, and mitigate risks to protect people, organizations, and our planet. It supports global clients – many of whom are on the FTSE 100 index and Fortune 500 indexes. Through an integrated approach to managing Health, Safety and ESG across industries, locations, contractor, and supplier networks, Alcumus contribute to the continued success of 45,000 around the world. For further information visit www.alcumus.com.

