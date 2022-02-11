GOODYEAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
"We achieved our highest fourth quarter revenue in nearly 10 years as demand for our products remained strong and we captured higher selling prices," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. "With the addition of Cooper Tire, our merger-adjusted segment operating income was significantly above last year and over 60% higher than fourth quarter 2019."
Goodyear's fourth quarter 2021 net income was $553 million ($1.93 per share) compared to net income of $63 million (27 cents per share) a year ago. There were several significant items in the period, including a non-cash net benefit of $379 million related to discrete income tax items, driven by a $325 million reduction in valuation allowances on certain U.S. deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits. The reduced valuation allowance reflected the benefit of Cooper Tire U.S. income and synergies, as well as tax planning actions.
Full-Year Results
Goodyear's 2021 net income was $764 million ($2.89 per share) compared to a net loss of $1.3 billion ($5.35 per share) in the prior year's period. The period included several significant items. Among these were a non-cash net benefit of $409 million related to discrete income tax adjustments, driven by a $325 million reduction in valuation allowances on certain U.S. deferred tax assets for foreign tax credits. Other significant items included, on a pre-tax basis, a $114 million benefit related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes, a gain of $20 million related to a tariff-rate change, net gains of $20 million associated with asset sales, an insurance recovery of $10 million, amortization of Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments of $110 million and transaction and other costs of $56 million (both in connection with the Cooper Tire merger), rationalization charges of $93 million, an estimated negative impact of $54 million related to a severe winter storm in the U.S., and pension settlement charges of $43 million.
The company reported segment operating income of $1.3 billion in 2021, up $1.3 billion from a year ago. The company also reported merger-adjusted segment operating income of $1.4 billion, which excludes certain costs triggered by the Cooper Tire merger. The increase in segment operating income primarily reflects improvements in price/mix, the impacts of higher volume, including increased factory utilization, the Cooper Tire merger, higher earnings from other tire-related businesses, and the benefits of cost saving actions. These factors were partially offset by higher raw material costs, the nonrecurrence of benefits related to temporary cost reductions during last year's pandemic shutdown, inflationary cost pressures in wages, benefits, transportation and energy, and increased U.S. manufacturing costs related to higher employee turnover. Segment operating income also benefited from $69 million related to a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling with respect to indirect taxes. This benefit was partly offset by the adverse effects of a severe winter storm in the U.S., which are estimated at $42 million. The reported results include Cooper Tire operating income of $181 million, which includes $110 million of amortization of Cooper Tire inventory step-up adjustments, $18 million incremental amortization of Cooper Tire intangible assets and $6 million of other transaction-related items.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Business Segment Results
Americas
Fourth Quarter
Twelve Months
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Tire Units
25.5
17.5
85.9
56.7
Net Sales
$3,041
$1,926
$10,051
$6,556
Segment Operating Income
308
190
914
9
Segment Operating Margin
10.1%
9.9%
9.1%
0.1%
Europe, Middle East and Africa
Fourth Quarter
Twelve Months
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Tire Units
13.8
12.4
52.7
44.5
Net Sales
$1,385
$1,193
$5,243
$4,020
Segment Operating Income (Loss)
41
69
239
(72)
Segment Operating Margin
3.0%
5.8%
4.6%
(1.8)%
Asia Pacific
Fourth Quarter
Twelve Months
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Tire Units
9.3
7.8
30.7
24.8
Net Sales
$628
$537
$2,184
$1,745
Segment Operating Income
42
43
135
49
Segment Operating Margin
6.7%
8.0%
6.2%
2.8%
Fourth quarter 2021 segment operating income of $42 million was down $1 million from the prior year's quarter, driven by higher raw material and other costs, mostly offset by improvements in price/mix, the Cooper Tire merger and higher volume.
Cooper Tire
Goodyear will hold an investor conference call at 9 a.m. EST today. Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
NET SALES
$ 5,054
$ 3,656
$ 17,478
$ 12,321
Cost of Goods Sold
3,969
2,794
13,692
10,337
Selling, Administrative and General Expense
750
605
2,699
2,192
Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments
--
--
--
330
Rationalizations
12
26
93
159
Interest Expense
107
78
387
324
Other (Income) Expense
21
26
94
119
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
195
127
513
(1,140)
United States and Foreign Tax Expense (Benefit)
(362)
60
(267)
110
Net Income (Loss)
557
67
780
(1,250)
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income
4
4
16
4
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 553
$ 63
$ 764
$ (1,254)
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
Basic
$ 1.95
$ 0.27
$ 2.92
$ (5.35)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
283
235
261
234
Diluted
$ 1.93
$ 0.27
$ 2.89
$ (5.35)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
287
235
264
234
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ 0.16
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(In millions, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 1,088
$ 1,539
Accounts Receivable, less Allowance - $123 ($150 in 2020)
2,387
1,691
Inventories:
Raw Materials
958
517
Work in Process
191
143
Finished Products
2,445
1,493
3,594
2,153
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
262
237
Total Current Assets
7,331
5,620
Goodwill
1,004
408
Intangible Assets
1,039
135
Deferred Income Taxes
1,596
1,467
Other Assets
1,106
952
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
981
851
Property, Plant and Equipment, less Accumulated Depreciation – $11,130 ($10,991 in 2020)
8,345
7,073
Total Assets
$ 21,402
$ 16,506
Liabilities:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable – Trade
$ 4,148
$ 2,945
Compensation and Benefits
689
540
Other Current Liabilities
822
865
Notes Payable and Overdrafts
406
406
Operating Lease Liabilities due Within One Year
204
198
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases due Within One Year
343
152
Total Current Liabilities
6,612
5,106
Operating Lease Liabilities
819
684
Long Term Debt and Finance Leases
6,648
5,432
Compensation and Benefits
1,445
1,470
Deferred Income Taxes
135
84
Other Long Term Liabilities
559
471
Total Liabilities
16,218
13,247
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity:
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock, no par value:
Authorized, 450 million shares, Outstanding shares – 282 million in 2021 and 233 million in 2020
282
233
Capital Surplus
3,107
2,171
Retained Earnings
5,573
4,809
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(3,963)
(4,135)
Goodyear Shareholders' Equity
4,999
3,078
Minority Shareholders' Equity – Nonredeemable
185
181
Total Shareholders' Equity
5,184
3,259
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 21,402
$ 16,506
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(In millions)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$ 780
$ (1,250)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
883
859
Amortization and Write-Off of Debt Issuance Costs
14
11
Amortization of Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition
110
--
Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition
56
--
Cash Payments for Transaction and Other Costs Related to the Cooper Tire Acquisition
(42)
--
Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments
--
330
Provision for Deferred Income Taxes
(471)
23
Net Pension Curtailments and Settlements
43
18
Net Rationalization Charges
93
159
Rationalization Payments
(197)
(186)
Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Sales
(20)
2
Operating Lease Expense
295
286
Operating Lease Payments
(278)
(268)
Pension Contributions and Direct Payments
(91)
(56)
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities, Net of Asset Acquisitions and Dispositions:
Accounts Receivable
(300)
132
Inventories
(982)
713
Accounts Payable – Trade
923
26
Compensation and Benefits
64
95
Other Current Liabilities
(11)
26
Other Assets and Liabilities
193
195
Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities
1,062
1,115
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Acquisition of Cooper Tire, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(1,856)
--
Capital Expenditures
(981)
(647)
Asset Dispositions
14
--
Short Term Securities Acquired
(118)
(96)
Short Term Securities Redeemed
125
96
Notes Receivable
16
(13)
Other Transactions
7
(7)
Total Cash Flows from Investing Activities
(2,793)
(667)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Incurred
1,095
1,651
Short Term Debt and Overdrafts Paid
(1,047)
(1,593)
Long Term Debt Incurred
9,862
6,251
Long Term Debt Paid
(8,504)
(6,059)
Common Stock Issued
9
--
Common Stock Dividends Paid
--
(37)
Transactions with Minority Interests in Subsidiaries
(13)
(10)
Debt Related Costs and Other Transactions
(93)
--
Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities
1,309
203
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(38)
(1)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(460)
650
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of the Period
1,624
974
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of the Period
$ 1,164
$ 1,624
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin, Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Margin
Reconciliation Table
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2021
2020
2019
2021
2020
2019
Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss)
$ 398
$ 302
$ 242
$ 1,422
$ (14)
$ 945
Amortization of Cooper Tire Inventory Step-up Adjustments
--
--
--
(110)
--
--
Other Transaction-related Items
--
--
--
(6)
--
--
Incremental Amortization of Cooper Tire Intangible Assets
(7)
--
--
(18)
--
--
Total Segment Operating Income (Loss)
$ 391
$ 302
$ 242
$ 1,288
$ (14)
$ 945
Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments
--
--
--
--
(330)
--
Rationalizations
(12)
(26)
(77)
(93)
(159)
(205)
Interest Expense
(107)
(78)
(79)
(387)
(324)
(340)
Other Income (Expense)
(21)
(26)
(24)
(94)
(119)
(98)
Asset Write-offs and Accelerated Depreciation
--
(11)
(13)
(1)
(105)
(15)
Corporate Incentive Compensation Plans
(29)
(20)
(22)
(87)
(44)
(50)
Retained Expenses of Divested Operations
(2)
(3)
(3)
(12)
(8)
(10)
Other
(25)
(11)
(12)
(101)
(37)
(50)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
$ 195
$ 127
$ 12
$ 513
$ (1,140)
$ 177
United States and Foreign Tax Expense (Benefit)
(362)
60
411
(267)
110
474
Less: Minority Shareholders' Net Income (Loss)
4
4
(7)
16
4
14
Goodyear Net Income (Loss)
$ 553
$ 63
$ (392)
$ 764
$ (1,254)
$ (311)
Net Sales
$5,054
$3,656
$3,713
$17,478
$12,321
$14,745
Return on Net Sales
10.9%
1.7%
(10.6)%
4.4%
(10.2)%
(2.1)%
Total Segment Operating Margin
7.7%
8.3%
6.5%
7.4%
(0.1)%
6.4%
Merger-Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
7.9%
8.3%
6.5%
8.1%
(0.1)%
6.4%
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
Reconciliation Tables
Fourth Quarter 2021
Income
Taxes
Minority
Goodyear
Weighted
Diluted
EPS
(In millions, except EPS)
As Reported
$ 195
$ (362)
$ 4
$ 553
287
$ 1.93
Significant Items:
Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and
Accelerated Depreciation Charges
12
2
10
0.04
Pension Settlement Charges
13
3
10
0.03
Asset and Other Sales
(5)
(2)
(3)
(0.01)
Winter Storm Impact and Insurance
Recoveries from Tropical Storm Imelda
(8)
(2)
(6)
(0.02)
Indirect Tax Settlements and
Discrete Tax Items
(20)
385
(3)
(402)
(1.40)
(8)
386
(3)
(391)
(1.36)
As Adjusted
$ 187
$ 24
$ 1
$ 162
287
$ 0.57
Fourth Quarter 2020
Income
Taxes
Minority
Goodyear
Weighted
Diluted
EPS
(In millions, except EPS)
As Reported
$ 127
$ 60
$ 4
$ 63
235
$ 0.27
Significant Items:
Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and
Accelerated Depreciation Charges
37
5
32
0.14
Indirect Tax Settlements and
Discrete Tax Items
(6)
(28)
22
0.09
Environmental Remediation Charge
13
3
10
0.04
Legal Claims Related to Discontinued
Operations
3
1
2
0.01
One-time Legal Settlement
(34)
(8)
(26)
(0.11)
13
(27)
--
40
0.17
As Adjusted
$ 140
$ 33
$ 4
$ 103
235
$ 0.44
Full Year 2021
Income
Taxes
Minority
Goodyear
Weighted
Diluted
EPS
(In millions, except EPS)
As Reported
$ 513
$ (267)
$ 16
$ 764
264
$ 2.89
Significant Items:
Amortization of Acquisition Related
Inventory Fair Value Adjustment
110
28
82
0.31
Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and
Accelerated Depreciation Charges
94
12
82
0.31
Acquisition Related Transaction
and Other Costs
56
10
46
0.17
Winter Storm Impact and Insurance
Recoveries from Tropical Storm Imelda
44
8
36
0.14
Pension Settlement Charges
43
11
32
0.12
Inventory Valuation, Accrued Freight
and Other Adjustments
13
13
0.05
Colombia National Strike
9
9
0.04
Debt Redemption Charges
6
1
5
0.02
Asset and Other Sales
(12)
(4)
(8)
(0.03)
Indirect Tax Settlements and
Discrete Tax Items
(135)
376
(3)
(508)
(1.93)
228
442
(3)
(211)
(0.80)
As Adjusted
$ 741
$ 175
$ 13
$ 553
264
$ 2.09
Full Year 2020
Income
Taxes
Minority
Goodyear
Net
Weighted
Shares
Diluted
EPS
(In millions, except EPS)
As Reported
$ (1,140)
$ 110
$ 4
$ (1,254)
234
$ (5.35)
Significant Items:
Indirect Tax Settlements and
Discrete Tax Items
(305)
305
1.30
Goodwill and Other Asset Impairments
330
39
291
1.24
Rationalizations, Asset Write-offs and
Accelerated Depreciation Charges
264
56
208
0.89
Pension Settlements and Curtailments
18
4
14
0.06
Environmental Remediation Charge
13
3
10
0.04
Legal Claims Related to Discontinued
Operations
3
1
2
0.01
Asset Sales
2
2
0.01
One-time Legal Settlement
(34)
(8)
(26)
(0.11)
596
(210)
--
806
3.44
As Adjusted
$ (544)
$ (100)
$ 4
$ (448)
234
$ (1.91)
