Rebuilding Together and Lowe's Provide Critical Repairs to Historic Los Angeles Homes During 27th Annual "Kickoff to Rebuild," a Super Bowl-Sanctioned Event 50 volunteers to repair 16 homes for neighbors in need during Super Bowl LVI weekend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Rebuilding Together partnered with Lowe's, the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL, to provide essential home repairs for community residents in Los Angeles neighborhoods including View Park, just outside SoFi Stadium, during the annual Kickoff to Rebuild event.

Kickoff to Rebuild, a Super Bowl-sanctioned event presented by Lowe's, directly benefits 16 families in Los Angeles through home repairs, including roof replacements, bathroom upgrades, kitchen installations, landscaping, window repairs and fresh paint. The families include a senior struggling with mobility, a veteran on dialysis and a retired healthcare provider.

Volunteers and local contractors completed the home repairs following COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, Robert Woods, a Lowe's Home Team member and wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, participated in the event.

"At Rebuilding Together, our mission is to assist people with disabilities and low-income seniors in rehabilitating or modifying their homes," said Zeeda Daniele, executive director of Rebuilding Together of the City of Angels. "Through Kickoff to Rebuild, volunteers, contractors and sponsors help make homes in our community safer and more accessible."

Rebuilding Together will also repair the headquarters of the Consolidated Board of Realtists, a local organization founded in 1949 that strives for democracy in housing by opening doors for Black professionals and consumers in real estate. The Board is part of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), which in 1963 secured the passage of the nation's first state-level fair housing legislation in California.

"Through our Kickoff to Rebuild events held during the past 27 Super Bowls, we've repaired more than 158 homes, engaged 5,000 volunteers and invested more than $5 million in communities nationwide," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "This year, we are honored to continue preserving affordable homeownership and revitalizing communities in the Los Angeles area by providing critical home repairs at no cost to homeowners in need."

The work occurred in neighborhoods within a five-mile radius of the University of Southern California, including Baldwin Hills, Chesterfield Square, Crenshaw, View Park, Jefferson Park, West Adams, Wilshire Center, Koreatown, South Los Angeles and the western section of downtown Los Angeles. Despite years of investments into the university and public venues, these neighborhoods still face challenges including persistent generational poverty, substandard and obsolescent housing and low-paying jobs.

"The houses we repaired during Kickoff to Rebuild are more than structures that can help build generational wealth, they are part of the community's history and identity," said Cesar Martinez, Lowe's regional vice president. "We have proudly partnered with Rebuilding Together since 2007 and are humbled to provide our expertise in home repairs to help homeowners stay in their homes and safely age in place."

Kickoff to Rebuild is made possible by Lowe's and Omaze. For additional information about Kickoff to Rebuild, visit rebuildingtogether.org/ktr. For more about Rebuilding Together City of Angels, visit https://rebuildingla.org/.

