ScholarRx Announces New Brick Builder Curriculum Development Grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx announced a new grant program designed to promote the creation of innovative, sharable health sciences education curricula, called the ScholarRx Brick Builder Grant.

The purpose of this groundbreaking $25,000 grant program is to support educators and students who want to develop open and engaging learning experiences for medical and health sciences students. Awardees will be given access to ScholarRx's revolutionary authoring platform, Rx Bricks Create, so that they can produce interactive digital learning modules (which are called Rx Bricks).

For this award, ScholarRx encourages applicants to focus on topics that aren't currently included in Rx Bricks, or emerging/evolving areas not well covered in medical schools. Preference will be given to applications with a clear plan for implementation in a medical or health science program.

Up to 50 grants will be awarded based on a competitive process. Awardees will receive:

$500 in funding for the successful application

Access to the ScholarRx curriculum authoring platform and the complete Rx Bricks digital library

ScholarRx training/support for orientation

Student applicants are welcome with a faculty advisor/reviewer. Any curriculum brick modules developed through the grant would be open access to all.

Dr. Tao Le, founder and CEO of ScholarRx, comments, "We believe this grant will be instrumental in helping awardees develop high-quality medical education content that can be shared with students and educators across the globe."

Visit https://scholarrx.com/brick-builder-grant/ to learn more about the application and submission process.

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools, health science programs, and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

