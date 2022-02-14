BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS VONORE, TENN., OUTPATIENT CLINIC

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy, which operates more than 20 outpatient clinics in the greater Knoxville region, opened its newest one today at 2130 Highway 411, Suite C.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 423-777-8180 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Scott Weber earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine-Miami. Orthopedic residency trained, Weber is certified in dry needling. His particular areas of interest include shoulder, knee and cervical rehabilitation.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types. BenchMark has more than 100 clinics in Tennessee.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation