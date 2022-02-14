Department of Defense Awards Silvus Technologies Purchase Order for StreamCaster Radios

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus") today announced the company has been awarded a second purchase order under an unnamed Department of Defense program. Initially contracted to deliver 1,000 radios in May 2020, Silvus' success in supporting rigorous integration and testing resulted in the additional order. The second radio contract received by Silvus will result in a substantial increase of StreamCaster radios in the hands of our troops.

During trials in support of the program, Silvus' proven performance was demonstrated as radios were subjected to electronic warfare jamming environments where Silvus' Interference Avoidance capabilities allowed the network to support the traffic in contested spectrum environments. Of particular importance was the StreamCaster's ability to perform at scale and range without having to trade off anti-jam capabilities like other radio systems. StreamCasters exceeded all threshold requirements and met or exceeded many objective requirements for the Single Channel Data Radio program.

"At Silvus, we take great pride in our ability to rapidly produce cutting edge technology to meet the needs of the warfighter," said Colonel (Ret.) Mike Kell, Silvus Director of Army Strategic Programs. "This second purchase order represents not only a significant milestone in supporting the Department of Defense with state-of-the-art data radios, but also a major step forward in realizing the military objective of providing greater capabilities towards a more lethal soldier connected into a unified network."

The StreamCaster Radios were selected due to their optimization for low size/weight/power ("SWaP"), high scalability, high throughput, and resilient connectivity in harsh environments, providing the soldier with real time data transmission for situational awareness in dynamic, unpredictable circumstances. Silvus' radio is also the only low SWaP radio capable of supporting a 140-node, company-scale network at 1.25 MHz bandwidth at a range greater than 1 KM.

Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops advanced MIMO technologies that are reshaping broadband wireless connectivity for mission critical applications. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, interference mitigation, improved range, mobility, and robustness to address the growing needs of its government and commercial customers.

