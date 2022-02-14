InventHelp Inventor Develops Transmission Alignment Tool for Mechanics (BRK-4028)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic with 50 years of experience and I thought there could be a better way to install transmissions and differentials on semi-trucks," said an inventor, from Leighton, Ala., "so I invented the TRANS ALIGN LEVEL. My design eliminates the need to struggle and start over with the installation."

The patent-pending invention simplifies transmission and differential installation in semi-trucks and tractors. In doing so, it ensures that pivot mating surfaces are at the same angle for perfect installation on the first attempt. As a result, it increases efficiency and accuracy and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact and reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and the trucking service and repair industry. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4028, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

