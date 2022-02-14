Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities selects Anthology's Full Suite of Operations and Engagement Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla. and MADISON, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of educational solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) today announced an agreement to make Anthology's suite of operations and engagement solutions available to the Association's 23 member institutions. The partnership enables any WAICU member institution to access and deploy Anthology's entire portfolio of operations and engagement solutions, enabling them to streamline processes and drive stronger growth, retention and engagement outcomes with learners.

Any WAICU member institution can now join the WAICU-Anthology agreement and implement Anthology's full suite of operations and engagement solutions, including Anthology Student, Finance & Human Capital Management, Payroll, Reach, Occupation Insight, Accreditation, Academic Economics, Course Evaluations, Insight, Milestone, Planning, Program Review and Outcomes. The agreement aims to expand WAICU members' choice among cutting edge technology solutions. Anthology's broad operations and engagement portfolio, backed by its long-term partnership with Microsoft, will help WAICU institutions focus on quality service skillsets and elevated technical capabilities.

"WAICU establishes collaborative agreements on behalf of our members to continuously improve access to resources of high quality and value. Our agreement with Anthology opens the door to state-of-the-art technologies that support the ever-growing spectrum of WAICU campuses' functional needs," said WAICU President, Dr. Rolf Wegenke.

In 2003, WAICU organized the WAICU Educational Technology Consortium (WAICU ETC) for the joint selection, purchase, implementation, maintenance and operation of a common administrative and academic Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. WAICU's agreement with Anthology marks a significant expansion of WAICU ETC's offerings, giving member colleges and universities a wide array of products and services to choose from based on their institution's needs.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to partner with WAICU, to meet the challenges facing their 23 institutions and ultimately provide an exceptional, data-driven experience for their students, staff and faculty," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO of Anthology.

"The strategic partnership between Microsoft and Anthology means new features and functionalities move faster to market and puts WAICU institutions on the leading edge of innovation," said Lydia Smyers, Vice President of U.S. Education at Microsoft.

Anthology's products span the full spectrum of the education continuum. Drawing on the company's comprehensive offerings, Anthology's solutions deliver unmatched learning experiences; create operational efficiencies; provide data-driven insights for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey.

