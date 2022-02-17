Issuu Announces Two Executive Promotions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Issuu today announced the promotion of two executives. Alexander Grosse , who previously served as CTO, has been appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer. Kevin Walker , who previously served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Both promotions reflect the continued growth of Issuu's customer base, leadership of their respective organizations, and their expanded responsibilities.

Grosse rejoined Issuu as CTO in August 2021 after previously serving as VP of Engineering from 2015 to 2017. He is also an active startup advisor and angel investor in the IT sector. In his new role as CPTO, Grosse leads engineering, product design, product development, and implementation teams responsible for delivering innovative capabilities that serve Issuu's customers. "Sitting at the center of the Story Cloud, Issuu dramatically improves our users' ability to distribute content by connecting design tools, cloud storage platforms, digital channels and social media networks," said Alex. "I'm excited to lead the next wave of product innovation at Issuu that will continue to improve the workflow of creators around the world."

Walker joined Issuu in January 2020 and leads the Marketing and Platform Advertising departments. As a member of Issuu's senior leadership team, he delivered record results in bringing new active creators to the platform. As CMO, Kevin is responsible for leading marketing planning, developing growth strategies, listening to customer needs, and building awareness of Issuu's ability to help content creators reach their audiences. "There is a significant opportunity for Issuu to help individuals and organizations publish and share their content more easily, no matter their design platform of choice," said Kevin. "The democratization of design has directly helped fuel Issuu's growth over the past couple years and I only see that growth accelerating."

"Alex and Kevin are fantastic leaders and I am thrilled about our continued growth," said Joe Hyrkin, chief executive officer at Issuu. "Their contributions have been invaluable to not only growing the business, but also creating a great company culture for our employees. Last year, we added a new office in Braga, Portugal, raised $31 Million , and added numerous new features to our platform. I look forward to the contributions they will make in their expanded roles."

With 50+ million publications hosted and 2+ billion monthly page views, Issuu is the largest SaaS content publishing and marketing platform in the world. The Issuu Story Cloud empowers content creators to transform designs from static files into marketing assets for every distribution channel - including flipbooks to embed in websites and blogs, mobile-optimized articles, motion-graphic stories for social media, GIFs for email, and more.

Issuu is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. with offices in Copenhagen, Berlin, and Braga, Portugal. For more information, please visit: www.issuu.com .

