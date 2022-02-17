Luca Nichetto and Mortlach Scotch Whisky Unveil SEI, a Bespoke Decanter that Celebrates Whisky's Best Kept Secret SEI is the first product from Mortlach by Design, a series of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted products from world-renowned designers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a nearly 200 year old treasure of Scotland's iconic Speyside region, has partnered with world-renowned designer Luca Nichetto, founder of Nichetto Studio, on SEI, a bespoke whisky decanter that celebrates the boldness and complexity that defines the Mortlach brand. Pioneered by an engineer and a doctor, whose analytical minds and shared passion for design informed a distinct approach to whisky-making, Mortlach is deeply rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship. SEI by Luca Nichetto is the first product from Mortlach By Design, a program that will partner with some of the world's best designers on bespoke products that culminate in an extraordinary whisky experience.

SEI Decanter by Luca Nichetto | Nichetto Studio for Mortlach Whisky (PRNewswire)

SEI, made from hand-blown Murano glass, embodies the bold characteristics that differentiate Mortlach. The decanter is rooted in its hexagonal base, a perfect geometric shape directly inspired by Mortlach's unique distillation process, known as "The Way," which features six stills that bring together three distinct streams of liquid to create the whisky's complex taste. From there, SEI - meaning six in Nichetto's native Italian - blossoms into an organic form, mysterious and natural, much like the spirit itself: "The Mortlach distillery was pi by two outliers; the Cowies didn't come from distilling backgrounds and used their design prowess and engineering precision to concept a completely unique approach that has never been replicated," said Nichetto. "As a creative myself, I am so inspired by others who have made their own way, and feel the SEI decanter reflects this bold, innovative spirit."

Handling the decanter itself is a sensual experience; SEI's tactility stems not only from the form, but the treatment of the glass's exterior. The entire piece has a sanded finish that accentuates the color of the liquid within, a hue that almost exactly matches the amber tone popular in Murano glass. Traditionally, decanters were reserved for only the finest of spirits; Nichetto's vessel holds fast to this ideal and is meant to be poured and adored, celebrating the luxurious spirit of Mortlach.

"The world of whisky is steeped in ritual and tradition, but Mortlach, while still a darling of connoisseurs, embodies modern luxury - bold and complex, yet elegant and understated," said Sophie Kelly, Senior VP of Whiskies for North America at Diageo. "Luca truly understands the essence of this spirit, and his decanter complements it perfectly."

SEI will be included in Vessels, an exhibition from SIZED.STUDIO that will showcase over 100 vessels from collaborators, designers, arts, and dealers. The show opens on February 16th and will run for two weeks; all proceeds from any sale of the decanter will be donated to ReBuild Foundation, a Theaster Gates founded platform for art, cultural development, and neighborhood transformation.

The Mortlach By Design series will continue over the course of the year, revealing custom designs by celebrated creatives such as Joe Doucet and Sabine Marcelis, among others. The pieces will celebrate the unique characteristics of Mortlach and will come together to create the ultimate whisky experience.

About Mortlach

The Mortlach distillery was founded in 1823 in Dufftown, Scotland by James Findlater and his two partners, Donald McIntosh and Alexander Gordon. In 1852, the distillery was reopened by John Gordon after a few silent years. In 1853, Gordon took on George Cowie as a partner, a former engineer who spent a career carving the great Scottish railways into the rugged landscape, creating John Gordon & Co. Cowie became the sole proprietor when Gordon died in 1867.

Dr. Alexander Cowie, George's son, oversaw the very first spirit distillation through a completely unique and fiendishly complex process, which he crafted using his scientific acumen. He was not a distiller by trade and had not long returned from a posting in Hong Kong, where he spent five years practicing medicine. After the untimely death of his older brother, he returned to run Dufftown's oldest distillery with his father. George bestowed it all to Alexander when he died, and Alexander doubled the stills his father left him. www.mortlach.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

About Nichetto Studio

Luca Nichetto founded his eponymous multidisciplinary design practice in Venice, Italy in 2006, specialising in industrial design, product design and design consultancy. From the very beginning, Nichetto Studio worked with a number of different brands and organisations; these collaborations were to become a cornerstone of his work and his influence had soon expanded far beyond Venice and Italy's borders. Fellow Treviso-born designer Francesco Dompieri joined the studio as a partner in 2007, and four years later, Nichetto opened a second studio in Stockholm, Sweden, catering to an ever growing number of requests for collaboration from international companies.

Today, the studio works with a variety of brands and clients from around the world and its expertise is sought out across all design disciplines. A deep passion for, and knowledge of, industrial and craft manufacturing processes runs through every aspect of the studio's work. Its projects abound in carefully selected cultural references and a keen attention to detail. The practice's unique position within both Scandinavian and Italian design culture has given Nichetto Studio worldwide acclaim that extends far beyond the confines of the design industry.

