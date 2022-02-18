RECKITT STATEMENT ON BABY FORMULA SAFETY

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are aware of a recall of select infant formulas made by another manufacturer and can reassure that no Enfamil products are affected. The health and safety of our consumers is our top priority. All Enfamil, Nutramigen and PurAmino branded products are safe to use and remain available.

All of our infant formulas have undergone extensive quality tests and checks, including for Cronobacter and Salmonella, which meet or exceed standards set by U.S. FDA.

We understand that this situation is worrisome to parents and understand how important infant formula is for babies and children who rely on it. We are urgently responding to ensure that customers, families and babies can get the formula they need. We have been shipping 30% more product to meet heightened consumer demand. We are looking into every possible option now to expand production and are actively working with our suppliers, partners and distributers to put as much formula in the market as possible.

Should parents/caregivers have any questions or need assistance in finding the formula they need, please reach out to our Customer Service team at 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123).

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

CONTACT DETAILS:

Patty O'Hayer, Reckitt

Patty.Ohayer@reckitt.com

+44 (0)7825 755 688

Martinne Geller, Reckitt

Martinne.Geller@Reckitt.com

+44 (0) 7408 801 216

