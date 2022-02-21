ACE Cash Express Raises $43,720 for the Humane Society

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in August 2020 by ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, the "Chip in for Charity" program allows customers to support an ACE charity partner of their choice simply by using their co-branded charity ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® debit card wherever they shop. When the card is swiped, ACE donates an amount equal to a portion of every purchase made to the associated charity, up to preset limits.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is a valued ACE charity partner and an important part of our "Chip in for Charity" initiative. Since launching the Humane Society of the United States ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™ Door to Change charitable giving program, customers raised $40,861 in the first year.

Also, HSUS was selected as the charity of choice by ACE employees for its annual in-store fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign, which raised an additional $2,859 for HSUS. By supporting the Humane Society of the United States, ACE helps protect all animals who are suffering in puppy mills, factory farms, testing labs or other inhumane situations.

"The Humane Society of the United States is grateful to be one of the chosen charities benefiting from the 'Chip in for Charity' program. Our work to protect all animals is made possible thanks to generous supporters like ACE. I'm excited to see the impact this partnership has on the animals we fight to protect," said Kristie Tanner, Director of Business Partnerships for the Humane Society of the United States.

The Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Through their rescue, response, and sanctuary work, as well as other hands-on animal care services, they help thousands of animals every year. HSUS fights all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind their name: a humane society.

"We are proud to support the Humane Society in their fight to end animal cruelty," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to the support of our customers and employees, animals around the country have an opportunity to live without suffering."

Nationally, the Give A Little Campaign, supported charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, Triumph Over Kid Cancer, and the Humane Society of the United States. This annual fundraiser is part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

The ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® is issued by MetaBank, N.A. whose mission is financial inclusion for all®. For more information about the account, visit acecashexpress.com/ace-flare-account. For information about Porte™ Door to Change charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare® Account by MetaBank® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About the Humane Society of the United States

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. We rescue and care for thousands of animals every year through our Animal Rescue Team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. For more information, please visit https://www.humanesociety.org/.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank strives to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. MetaBank works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

