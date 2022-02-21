InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Sample (PBT-110)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Do you groan every time your provider hands you a cup to collect your urine? Do you awkwardly position yourself to get that urine in that tiny cup only to still get urine on your hands?," said an inventor from Glendale, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a faster, more sanitary way to collect urine."

She developed the patent-pending URINE COLLECTOR HANDLE to promote sanitation while providing patients with increased comfort. This invention would offer an improved way to collect a urine sample that would eliminate the risk of urine contacting the hands. It would feature an efficient and practical design. Additionally, it could be comfortably grasped and manipulated for optimal positioning.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

