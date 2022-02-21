The Lion of England roars its way into The Royal Mint's Royal Tudor Beasts collectable and bullion coin range

The Royal Mint, the original maker of UK coins, in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, has today unveiled the Lion of England as the next collectable coin and the first bullion coin celebrating The Royal Tudor Beasts

The Royal Tudor Beasts coin and bullion collection will be released over five years

The collection has been designed by artist David Lawrence . Each design is a unique balance of the naturalistic elements of the Royal Beasts with a stylised, heraldic depiction incorporated into the design.

The Royal Mint, the original maker of UK coins, in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, has today unveiled the Lion of England as the next coin in its collectable and bullion range celebrating The Royal Tudor Beasts. The collection was first unveiled at Hampton Court Palace in October last year – where the original Royal Beasts still welcome visitors today.

The next coin in The Royal Mint's Royal Tudor Beasts Collection features the Lion of England. As one of the oldest and most iconic royal beasts in heraldry, Henry VIII chose the fierce lion to represent pride, courage and strength. Released over five years, The Royal Tudor Beasts collection allows customers to build their very own collection celebrating the ten Royal Beasts chosen by King Henry VIII to line the Moat Bridge of Hampton Court Palace.

Andrew Dickey, Divisional Director of Precious Metals at The Royal Mint said: "The introduction of the Royal Tudor Beasts onto bullion coins is an exciting moment for us at The Royal Mint. Featuring impressive designs, each bullion coin provides investors across the world with an opportunity to invest in gold, silver or platinum, while also being able to admire the skill, design and craftsmanship of each coin. Bullion coins are renowned for their value, tradability and liquidity and we are delighted to also be able to offer an aesthetic value to someone investing in our precious metals."

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: "We are delighted to launch the Lion of England as the second coin in our collectable coin range celebrating The Royal Tudor Beasts. Developed in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces, these coins are already becoming a modern classic, inspired by the history of Hampton Court Palace."

Emma Saunders, Senior Licensing Manager at Historic Royal Palaces commented: "We are thrilled to launch the next commemorative coin within the Royal Tudor Beasts Collection, as well as introduce bullion coins to the series. The Lion of England is recognised worldwide as one of the most majestic of all the Royal Beasts and in this Jubilee year, it is the perfect way to commemorate this historic moment."

Designed by artist David Lawrence, each coin design, including the Lion of England, is a unique balance of the naturalistic elements of the creatures with a stylised, heraldic depiction incorporated into the design.

Historically known as the 'king of the beasts', the Lion of England is one of the oldest and most iconic beasts in heraldic art and is a traditional symbol of bravery, strength and valour. Used on the shield of England for as long as one has existed, the lion first appeared in heraldry in the twelfth century. Chosen to represent pride and courage, the Lion of England on the Moat Bridge at Hampton Court Palace held a shield bearing the impaled – or combined – arms of Henry VIII and Jane Seymour, symbolising the strength of the couple's union.

Visit www.royalmint.com/tudorbeasts to view the full collection of collectable and bullion coins available.

