Metro State University Celebrates 50 Years of Barrier-Breaking Higher Education

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro State University, the Twin Cities nationally recognized urban university, today launches a new comprehensive brand identity that leans into its 50-year history of providing a barrier-breaking higher education. Since its founding in 1971, Metro State University, formerly Metropolitan State University, has been rooted in providing a uniquely urban college experience focused on offering a diverse student population access to a rigorous, transformative, and anti-racist education.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the Metro State University community of learners and leaders," said Virginia "Ginny" Arthur, president of Metro State University. "Today, we celebrate our past with gratitude as our rich history lights our way forward toward a future flaming with possibility."

Among Metro State's many notable milestones are the hiring of Dr. Reatha Clark King, a renowned chemist and one of the "hidden figures" behind the 1969 lunar landing, as its second president, making her the first Black woman to lead a Minnesota college; establishing a racial issues graduation requirement designed to expand students' critical knowledge of the role race, racism and anti-racism play in society; creating a School of Urban Education that prepares students for the unique challenges of inner-city teaching and that currently attracts more BIPOC students than any other teaching program in the state; and consistently ranking first in Minnesota on CollegeNet's Social Mobility Index, which measures the success of colleges and universities in elevating students from low-income strata into the middle class within five years of graduation.

Arthur continued, "We unveil our new brand identity with great optimism, for it reveals the very heart and soul of our institution, which elevates talent and advances equity as it grows more diverse in its student population and educational offerings every day."

Metro State embarked on its new brand journey more than a year ago, conducting a brand audit, competitive analysis, position mapping, SWOT analysis, and constituent research with more than 3,300 students, alumni, employees, and community partners.

The result of that intensive process is updated purpose, position, principles, and personality statements that provide a platform for sharing the University's brand voice; a new, colorful and upward reaching logo that represents the University's commitment to equity, inclusion, and anti-racism and the pathways it creates for transformative change; a shortened name that reflects the University community's colloquial language; as well as a number of other brand assets, including a brand video, a viewbook, and a new website. Metro State partnered with Minneapolis-based Adventure Creative to complete its brand strategy and identity.

Additional information on Metro State's history and new brand identity are available at www.metrostate.edu.

About Metro State University

Founded in 1971, Metro State University, a member of Minnesota State, is the Twin Cities public, urban, comprehensive state university providing lifelong learning and competitive academic and professional degree programs at the bachelor, master and doctoral levels. The University currently offers more than 50 undergraduate programs and more than 25 graduate degrees. Metro State ranks 39th in the nation and first in Minnesota on CollegeNet's Social Mobility Index, which measures colleges' and universities' success in elevating students from low-income strata into the middle class within five years of graduation. To learn more, visit www.metrostate.edu.

