MHS to Provide Grant to Compass on Washington as Part of Great Places 2020 Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Managed Health Services (MHS), an Indiana health coverage provider, is pleased to announce a partnership with Englewood Community Development Corporation (ECDC) to support Compass on Washington, a new 36-unit permanent supportive housing (PSH) apartment development for persons who have experienced homelessness. MHS will also assist with wraparound services and community events once the project is complete. MHS is providing a $270,000 grant for the construction.

"Homelessness is a chronic issue in Indianapolis and around the country and is of great risk to an individual's ability to live a healthy life," said Kevin O'Toole, MHS President and CEO. "MHS is committed to supporting and advancing health equity across the communities where we live, work, and serve. We're excited to expand our housing focus to Compass on Washington in Indianapolis."

Scheduled to open in spring 2023, Compass on Washington will be located next to the Horizon House on East Washington Street and will feature 36 one-bedroom units. This unique 4-story L-shaped building will include office space for support services staff and numerous resident-serving amenities and community spaces on the first floor, parallel to Washington Street. The upper floors, perpendicular to Washington Street, will consist of high-quality individual apartments for Compass on Washington residents. Compass on Washington is ideally located just a few blocks from downtown Indianapolis and an example of equitable transit-oriented development situated along IndyGo Route #8 and the proposed Blue Line Bus Rapid Transit.

Compass on Washington will operate as Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH), an innovative, evidence-based approach to engage & offer permanent housing plus supportive services to persons who have experienced chronic homelessness. Partners including but not limited to Horizon House and ECDC will provide quality management, intensive and flexible services to Compass on Washington residents as they find safety, healing, recovery and belonging in their new community.

"We are appreciative of MHS' support of Compass on Washington," said Joe Bowling, Executive Director of Englewood Community Development Corporation. "This investment will ensure that formerly homeless individuals will not only have a place to live, but a community in which to call home. The impact of the project will be substantial and ongoing."

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for over 25 years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Wellcare by Allwell, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

View original content:

SOURCE MHS