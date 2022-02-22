Air Canada Affirms Market Leadership by Expanding its North American Network this Summer as Recovery Accelerates

  • Seven New Routes launching from three Canadian hubs
  • Restoration of 41 North American routes, return to 11 North American cities
  • Air Canada offers the most seats, frequencies of any Canadian carrier with 90% of its pre-pandemic North American capacity this summer
  • Air Canada's leadership and unique extensive network will stimulate the recovery of the travel and tourism industry

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today announced an expansion of its North American network for Summer 2022 as the carrier's recovery from COVID accelerates. With the launch of new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, as well as the restoration of 41 North American routes, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.

New services will be launching to the U.S. from Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City, and Vancouver to Austin. Within Canada, three new routes will begin between Montreal and Gander, Calgary and Fort St John, and Vancouver and Halifax. Additionally, service will be restored on 41 North American routes, including: 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton. The routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

"Canadians are ready to travel, and we're excited to be offering a very significant growth in our schedule this summer. With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent, including seven new city pairs from our Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver hubs, and the resumption of 41 suspended or previously announced new routes. These changes will also grow and cement our position as the leading carrier of choice in the transborder market, with the most non-stop flying between Canada and the U.S. and as the foreign carrier with the most service to the U.S. Moreover, our revitalized North American network, designed to connect easily with our global network, gives customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"To match our unrivalled network, we are also enhancing our award-winning airport and onboard services. All 23 of our Maple Leaf Lounges are now open, with new features such as ordering from your seat for safety and greater convenience, and we have introduced a range of touchless airport services that make the check-in and boarding process more convenient. Customers can also benefit from our transformed Aeroplan program, which offers members greater value and flexibility when redeeming reward travel. And, of course, all customers will enjoy Air Canada's industry leading customer service, recognized at the most recent Skytrax World Airline Awards, where our people won for Best Airline Employees in Canada and in North America."

Award Winning Service

Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.

All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

New Transborder and Domestic Routes

Flight 

From 

To 

Frequency 

Start Date 

AC 799 

Toronto 

Salt Lake City 

Thu, Sat, Sun 

02 JUN 

AC 8567 

AC 8569 

Montreal 

Atlanta 

 Double Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8581 

AC 8583 

Montreal 

Detroit 

Double Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 1062 

Vancouver 

Austin 

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 

01 JUN 

AC 7900 

Montreal

Gander 

Daily 

25 JUN 

AC 362 

Vancouver 

Halifax 

Mon, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun 

01 MAY 

AC 8453 

Calgary 

Fort St. John 

Daily 

01 MAY 

Returning and Previously Announced New Routes

Flight 

From 

To 

Frequency 

Start Date 

AC 8680 

AC 8682 

Toronto 

Baltimore 

Double Daily 

15 MAY 

AC 8745 

AC 8747 

Toronto 

Charlotte 

Double Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8705

AC 8707

Toronto 

Cincinnati 

Double Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8895

AC 8897 

Toronto 

Indianapolis 

Double Daily 

15 MAY 

AC 513 

Toronto 

Portland 

Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 

27 JUN 

AC 8795 

AC 8797 

Toronto 

St. Louis 

Double Daily 

07 MAY 

AC 8590 

Toronto 

Hartford 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8917 

Toronto 

Milwaukee 

Daily 

01 JUL 

AC 8677 

Toronto 

New Orleans 

Daily 

01 JUL 

AC 8865 

Toronto 

Kansas City 

Daily 

01 JUL 

AC 1941 

Toronto

Fort McMurray

Tues, Thu, Sat

03 MAY

AC 1975

Toronto 

Nanaimo

Mon, Wed, Fri

29 JUN 

AC 8410

Toronto

Gander

Daily

01 JUN 

AC 8791 

Montreal 

Pittsburgh 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8735 

Montreal 

Raleigh 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8759 

Montreal 

Baltimore 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8771 

Montreal 

Nashville 

Thu, Fri, Sat 

02 JUN 

AC 1285 

Montreal 

Phoenix 

Tue, Sat 

03 MAY 

AC 527 

Montreal 

San Diego 

Wed, Fri, Sun 

20 MAY 

AC 515 

Montreal 

Seattle 

Daily 

31 MAY 

AC 1685 

Montreal 

Victoria 

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 

03 JUN 

AC 8543 

Montreal 

Regina

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8545 

Montreal 

Saskatoon 

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 532 

Vancouver 

Boston 

Daily 

04 JUN 

AC 8596

Vancouver

Sacramento

Daily

01 JUN

AC 539 

Vancouver 

Anchorage 

Daily 

07 MAY 

AC 8482 

Vancouver 

Yellowknife 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 1870 

Vancouver 

Quebec 

Mon, Wed, Fri 

02 MAY 

AC 8869 

Ottawa 

Washington-Reagan 

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8109 

Ottawa 

Winnipeg 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8182 

Ottawa 

Charlottetown 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 8098 

Ottawa 

Quebec City 

Daily 

01 JUN 

AC 7701 

AC 7705 

AC 7709 

AC 7711 

Ottawa 

Toronto Island 

Up to 4 times Daily

01 MAY 

AC 8661 

Halifax 

Boston 

Daily 

24 JUN 

AC 8549 

Halifax 

Goose Bay 

Daily 

30 APR 

AC 584 

Calgary 

New York-Newark 

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 392 

Calgary 

Halifax 

Daily 

30 APR 

AC 1872 

Calgary 

Quebec 

Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 

01 MAY 

AC 8289 

Calgary 

Castlegar 

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8563 

Edmonton 

San Francisco 

Daily 

01 MAY 

AC 8113 

Edmonton 

Yellowknife 

Daily 

01 JUN 

Air Canada may continue to adjust its schedule as more opportunities arise or based on COVID-19's trajectory and the further easing of government travel restrictions.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. It offers customers the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

To book your next trip and for most updated schedule, visit aircanada.com.

Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

