Bridgeway Academy Receives WASC Accreditation

CATASAUQUA, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgeway Academy, a leader in online learning, homeschooling, and personalized education, is pleased to announce its accreditation status granted by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), a world-renowned accrediting agency and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States.

Accreditation is the pursuit of excellence, a growth mindset in education, and the commitment to improve a school's programs, technologies, and all aspects of education in order to serve students better.

"Receiving WASC accreditation displays Bridgeway Academy's commitment to outstanding educational programming and academic excellence," said Chris Hardin, Head of School. "We are honored to be recognized as meeting the requirements of (K-12) WASC accreditation and look forward to continuing to deliver our programs at the highest possible level for our students and families."

During its initial visit, the WASC visiting committee made note of the following aspects of Bridgeway Academy's commitment to excellence:

Highly supportive administrative teams empower all staff to go beyond expectations.

Highly qualified, dedicated teachers, advisors, and TAs support each student and their families.

Ample curricular choices allow families to meet their child's needs.

Intertwining mission, vision, and purpose within all aspects of the program and curriculum.

Innovative, rigorous, engaging, and challenging curriculum.

Meticulously reviewed areas of curriculum.

Individualized and supportive approach meets each student's needs, according to parents.

WASC accreditation validates the integrity of a school's program and transcripts and assures that the school's goals are appropriate and being accomplished through a viable education program. Furthermore, this accreditation is a certification that the school is a trustworthy institution of learning committed to continuous improvement, high-quality learning, and the wellbeing of all students.

In 2021, Bridgeway Academy's parent company, Edovate Learning Corp., received online course publisher accreditation from WASC. Read more here .

About Bridgeway Academy:

Bridgeway Academy is a proven, highly customized Pre-K-12th grade homeschooling option, combining the freedom of homeschooling with the expertise and support of education experts. Visit our website at: http://www.bridgewayacademy.com .

About WASC:

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) is a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States. To learn more, please visit the WASC website at www.acswasc.org or contact the WASC office directly.

