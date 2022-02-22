BrightNight Enters Australia's Energy Market

INLET BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BrightNight announced its formal entry into the Australian energy market with the addition of industry leader Polly Baranco. BrightNight, a global Independent Power Producer (IPP), is well-established in the U.S. and has rapidly expanding teams across Asia including India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines.

As Head of Country, Ms. Baranco will draw on her proven track record of renewable project development, finance, and acquisition to bring BrightNight's optimized dispatchable renewable power systems to the Australian power market. BrightNight customers benefit from the company's purpose-built team of industry leaders and its growing board of advisors. Further signaling its serious commitment to the Asia Pacific region, BrightNight welcomed John Walker AM to its advisory board earlier this year. Mr. Walker AM is well-known for his success driving infrastructure investment across Asia; developed during his 22 years at Macquarie Group and current role as Chairman of Eastpoint Partners Limited where he provides critical finance and development guidance to industries investing across the Asia Pacific region. BrightNight Founder and CEO Martin Hermann described the company's expansion as, "exciting but critical to the success of our customers who are working hard to meet electricity demands and navigate a transforming energy market. We're eager to be the reliable partner our customers need as they look for value beyond the limitations of a standard, intermittent, renewable energy project."

Under the Paris Agreement, Australia is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions to 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. As such, the Australian energy market is mobilizing renewable power investments through its calls for 24x7 power products and BrightNight is well-positioned to address those needs. BrightNight specializes in hybrid renewable power systems with dispatchable capacity that can meet rapidly changing grid dynamics and increase grid resiliency, while remaining economically competitive with traditional forms of energy generation. Hermann added, "Polly is an exciting addition to our team and I'm confident she represents BrightNight's customer-centric approach, our commitment to safety, and our thoughtful work to become a valuable local partner."

John Walker AM brings more than 40 years of experience leading infrastructure development and finance across Asia. After 22 years, Mr. Walker AM recently retired from Macquarie Group where he initially Chaired and lead the establishment of Macquarie in Korea and later across Asia as the Chairman of Macquarie Capital. As a member of BrightNight's Advisory Board, Mr. Walker AM will draw on his history of success driving infrastructure development through building relationships across corporates, financial institutions, and governments.

Polly Baranco is an international energy market leader rooted in creating value for customers. Ms. Baranco brings a strong background in energy finance and M&A process and development. Her work across the U.S.A., U.K. and Australia has helped grow regional energy investment, build strong local relationships with institutional investors, and foster collaboration between industry and local governments working to expand renewable energy investment.

About BrightNight

BrightNight is the first renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale, hybrid renewable power projects optimized to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Its deep customer engagement process, team of proven power experts, and industry-leading prices empower customers to overcome challenging energy sustainability standards, rapidly changing grid dynamics, and the transition away from fossil fuel generation. To learn more, visit: www.brightnightpower.com

