CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fennec Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec") (NASDAQ: FENC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fennec, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=23863&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fennec includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 11, 2022

Aggrieved Fennec investors only have until April 11, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

