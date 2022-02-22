Finalists Announced for the 5th Annual Products That Count Product Awards Winners will be announced and honored March 10th

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products That Count, in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, is pleased to announce the finalists of the 5th Annual Product Awards. Competition was lively for consideration in five possible categories: Informed Go-To-Market Strategy, Delightful User Journey, Level Up Scale and Complexity, Responsive Product Accountability, and Empowering the Whole Human.

The winners will be announced and honored in an online ceremony to be broadcasted on March 10th, 2022. That same week, on March 9th, and in conjunction with the Product Awards, Products That Count will also be hosting the first-ever Global CPO 20, celebrating the top twenty Chief Product Officers in the world.

The Product Awards celebrate the best products for product managers. This year's theme is "The Age of Product," reflecting the unprecedented acceleration in digital transformation over the past year. An independent Awards Advisory Board made up of rising product leaders will determine the winning products. Twenty awards will be given out in total.

"We received over 3,000 nominations, up from 2,000 nominations last year," says Products That Count Founding CEO SC Moatti. "This growth aligns with the rapid expansion we've seen in our network of over 300,000 product managers. The role of product managers has never been more important."

"Capgemini Invent is delighted to support the Product Awards and the Global CPO 20," says Lisa Mitnick, Capgemini Intelligent Product Group Offer Leader. "The Chief Product Officer is now an integral part of the C-Suite, something we are seeing more and more in the Fortune 500 companies we help with designing, building, and scaling next generation sustainable connected products and platforms."

"The new age of product means a burgeoning product ecosystem and new opportunities across the industry," says Jennifer Vancini, General Partner at Mighty Capital. "Mighty Capital is excited to honor the companies that are developing that ecosystem by furthering product innovation."

Here is the full list of finalists:

