VolunteerNow CEO Tammy Richards to Retire

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolunteerNow, a technology nonprofit celebrating five decades of transforming lives through volunteers, has announced its CEO, Tammy Richards, will retire later this year.

"We are grateful to Tammy for her eight years of outstanding service as CEO," said Bill Braxton, board chairman at VolunteerNow. "She has led VolunteerNow's transition from a traditional nonprofit and volunteer center focused on providing services to North Texas to a nonprofit thought leader that uses technology to create a global impact."

Richards was instrumental in implementing and enhancing VolunteerNow's proprietary volunteer matching platform, VOLY.org. This Software-as-a-Service platform facilitates the connection between volunteers and nonprofits. The adoption of the innovative VOLY.org software transformed VolunteerNow into a leading technology nonprofit. Under Richards' leadership, in a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilized more than 310,000 volunteers who gave 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact.

Richards built VolunteerNow's growth and strategic plan around the VOLY.org platform, tying technology to volunteer recruitment, management and reporting. The platform also brings in a new revenue stream from municipalities, independent school districts and other large organizations that license the software to manage their internal volunteer needs.

Richards credits her earlier career at Texas Instruments with instilling a drive to support the community and providing her with opportunities to serve. During her time at VolunteerNow, Richards received the 2021 Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology Award.

"I am immensely proud of the work we have been able to accomplish at VolunteerNow during my tenure," Richards said. "This role has allowed me to combine three of my passions – technology, volunteerism and education. We introduced easy-to-use technology that has allowed VolunteerNow to mobilize critically needed volunteers to serve the important missions of both nonprofits and schools. I look forward to continuing my service to the community as a volunteer."

Upon her retirement from VolunteerNow, Richards plans to continue serving on nonprofit boards, particularly in education and family services, as well as on corporate and advisory boards in the educational technology space.

VolunteerNow has engaged FSP Leaders as its launches a national search for the organization's next CEO. FSP Leaders consultants bring over 100 years of combined executive search experience to clients seeking leaders with a deep alignment to organizational values and culture.

"We are now looking for a leader that can build on the foundation that Tammy and the leaders at VolunteerNow have built that will take the organization to the next level," Braxton said.

About VolunteerNow®

With 50 years of experience, VolunteerNow transforms lives through volunteerism and community engagement. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes more than 310,000 volunteers who give 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $46 million economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. As a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country, VolunteerNow provides a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. volnow.org

