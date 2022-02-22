XOi and Aire Serv®, a Neighborly company, collaborate to enable proactive data-driven decision making for franchises

Tech enablement and visual documentation solutions provider supports leading global HVAC franchise in its mission to deliver industry-leading service and help bridge the skilled labor gap

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, announces a collaboration with Aire Serv® Heating & Air Conditioning , a Neighborly® company and global franchise organization providing installation, maintenance and repair of residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and indoor air quality systems.

Tech enablement and visual documentation software provider XOi provider supports leading global HVAC franchise Aire Serv®, a Neighborly company, with industry-leading data-driven solution. (PRNewswire)

The collaboration positions Aire Serv as the franchise of choice for HVAC and IAQ service by unlocking actionable data insights and engagement capabilities for franchisees.

"XOi's data-powered enablement solution supports Aire Serv franchise owners and service professionals in their mission to deliver the industry's highest level of quality and service," said Steve Truett, president of Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning. "Implementing proven workflows and visual capabilities to Aire Serv franchises streamlines operational efficiency and enables proactive visually intelligent decision-making about equipment repair and replacement."

XOi's customer-focused technician-enablement tools, including automated workflows, extensive knowledge base, advanced equipment data and exhaustive visual documentation capabilities, empower Aire Serv to solve the critical ongoing skilled trades gap. Powered by XOi's forward-thinking, data-based solution, Aire Serv is improving work quality, driving revenue and enhancing customer experience through increased efficiency and transparency.

"Aire Serv is a leader in the HVAC space, and we're thrilled to provide their franchisees and technicians an end-to-end solution that facilitates better communication, decision making and service," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering extraordinary results, while addressing the industry's continuing labor shortage in a meaningful way."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io/ .

About Aire Serv®

Aire Serv®, a Neighborly® company, is a global franchise providing installation, maintenance and repair of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and indoor air quality systems. Aire Serv® franchisees provide services to residential and commercial customers from more than 200 locations worldwide. Established in 1992, Aire Serv® is part of Neighborly®, is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and nearly 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com . For more information about Aire Serv®, visit AireServ.com .

