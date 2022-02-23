CFA Institute Names Chris Wiese Head of Credentialing

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has named Christopher Wiese, CFA, as Managing Director, Credentialing, effective 28 February. This appointment follows the pending retirement of Peg Jobst, the current leader.

Wiese will lead the Credentialing team at CFA Institute, which oversees the flagship CFA® Program as well as the Certificate in Investment Performance Management (CIPM) and the Certificate in ESG Investing. This includes curriculum development, candidate learning experience, practice analysis, exam administration, and grading. He will report to Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, and be based in Charlottesville, VA.

"Chris' deep experience here at CFA Institute makes him the right candidate at the right time to assume this incredibly important role," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. "He is an innovative and experienced leader who embraces the mission of CFA Institute. He will help lead us forward, ensuring that the CFA Program and our other offerings continue to meet the changing needs of today's candidates and the industry at large."

Wiese's 18 years at CFA Institute includes roles involving oversight of curriculum and learning products as well as examinations. Prior to CFA Institute, he held various roles at Strong Investments in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He holds an MBA from Marquette University and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

"I am truly humbled to be tapped to lead our Credentialing team," said Christopher Wiese, CFA. "We have time-tested offerings but cannot sit still. We must continue to evolve and innovate to keep pace with the ever-evolving investment industry and the needs of both employees and employers. The CFA charter remains the gold standard in our industry, and our Credentialing team will ensure that we continue to modernize and grow the CFA Program and our other offerings."

Wiese will assume the role upon the retirement of the current head of Credentialing, Peg Jobst, who has led the Credentialing function since October of 2019. During that time, Jobst spearheaded the Future of Exam Delivery project, which transitioned the CFA Program from paper-based testing to computer-based testing. CFA Institute launched computer-based testing in February of 2021; it is now the norm across all three levels of the CFA Program exams. Jobst also brought the Certificate in ESG Investing to the global platform of CFA Institute.

"My deepest thanks go out to Peg for her leadership during this period," said Franklin. "Peg led the team through a time of immense change and a global pandemic, and I am so grateful for all of her hard work and dedication to CFA Institute."

