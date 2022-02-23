Global Carbon Credit Corp. to Present at BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global Carbon Credit Corp. ("Global Carbon" or the "Company"), a company investing in a broad-based portfolio of voluntary carbon credits, is pleased to announce that Anthony Milewski will be representing the Company at BMO Capital Markets' 31st Global Metals and Mining Conference to be held February 27 to March 2, 2022. Mr. Milewski will participate in the panel discussion during the Carbon Breakfast to be held Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 7:00 am ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Global Carbon Credit Corp. (CNW Group/Global Carbon Credit Corp.) (PRNewswire)

About Global Carbon Credits Corp.

Global Carbon was established to provide investors access to the growing voluntary carbon markets. The Company is building a broad-based portfolio of verified carbon credits representing various project types, locations and vintages. Global Carbon's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by offering leverage to higher global carbon prices forecast as the world mobilizes to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. For more information about Global Carbon, visit our website at www.globalcarboncreditcorp.com. Follow Global Carbon on Twitter: @GlobalCarbonCr.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Scott Davis, Director

Global Carbon Credit Corp.

580 Hornby Street, Suite 510

Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6

T. 604 558-4300

E. info@globalcarboncreditcorp.com

www.globalcarboncreditcorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Carbon Credit Corp.