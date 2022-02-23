Grubhub Launches Ultrafast Delivery in Partnership With Buyk <span class="legendSpanClass">Buyk's inventory will be available on Grubhub's Marketplace through Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts</span>

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, and Buyk , the newest real-time grocery delivery service, announced today a partnership to bring ultrafast grocery delivery to the Grubhub marketplace through Buyk and Grubhub branded concepts.

The fulfillment and delivery of orders will be handled by Buyk, and customers will be able to order from more than 30 initial participating locations in New York City and Chicago in the coming weeks. More than 2,000 grocery and convenience items from local and national vendors, as well as Buyk's own private label products, will be available for purchase and delivery in 15 minutes or less.

"We're excited to work with Buyk and together deliver everyday essentials and grocery items even faster to our diners," said Kyle Goings, director of growth and new verticals at Grubhub. "This partnership will make the Grubhub Marketplace a one-stop shop for restaurants, convenience items and grocery supplies, building more diner loyalty and helping drive even more orders to all of our restaurant and merchant partners. We're thrilled to add Buyk to expand the number of options and delivery speed available to our diners."

"We're thrilled to partner with Grubhub to bring real-time retail to an even broader base of consumers," said Buyk CEO James Walker. "This strategic partnership goes far beyond grocery delivery, as Buyk and Grubhub will also cooperate in the areas of hyper-localized assortment and product management, food waste optimization, as well as smart routing and safety protocols to build the best experience for our couriers and our customers."

Grubhub's partnership with Buyk builds on the company's ongoing efforts in the convenience delivery space, including its recently announced Grubhub Goods locations available for on-demand delivery nationwide.

With this partnership, Grubhub and Buyk are doubling down on their respective efforts to fight food waste and will be donating excess produce and perishable items to local nonprofit organizations.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Buyk

Buyk is a real-time retail service that is capable to provide groceries and essential items to customers' doorsteps in 15 minutes or faster – with no minimum spend and no delivery fee. To fulfill its promise of real-time retail, Buyk uses stores, stocked with 2,000-3,000 SKUs. Stores are strategically located to enable maximum coverage in the quickest possible time and are fitted out with Buyk's proprietary technology to optimize the speed of order picking and delivery. Learn more by visiting www.buyk.com.

Grubhub logo (PRNewswire)

Buyk logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.