Intelliwave Technologies Releases Enhanced SiteSense® Integrations with Autodesk Construction Cloud for Document, Cost and Asset Management

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intelliwave Technologies, a global leader in providing digital solutions for construction materials management and tracking, is proud to announce an enhanced integrations between SiteSense and the widely-adopted construction management solution Autodesk Construction CloudTM. The new integration between SiteSense and Autodesk® Build, Autodesk Docs and BIM 360® allows construction teams to gain critical insights on material status and availability to enhance construction scheduling and constraint analysis. Customers can maintain exceptional project visibility to make informed decisions more efficiently and remain coordinated across their teams, reducing miscommunications resulting in labor and cost savings.

Intelliwave Technologies was formed in 2007 to increase "Time on Tools" for craft labor and improve site safety in construction. The result was the creation of a revolutionary web and mobile-based software solution in one encompassing brand, SiteSense.

SiteSense's integration with Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Construction Cloud's Cost Management and Assets modules provides project teams with real-time access to integrated data to assist with materials and inventory management, materials and equipment planning, constraint analysis and workflow progressing from SiteSense combined with data from Autodesk Build or BIM 360, where project teams track contracts, manage purchase orders, expenses and asset records.

This enhanced integration builds on SiteSense's earlier integrations with BIM 360 to provide teams additional data connectivity and visibility, driving more efficient project execution. SiteSense and Autodesk Construction Cloud customers can now:

Connect inventory to engineering requirements: Access critical project documentation from Autodesk Docs such as bills of materials, drawings, and work packages sync to SiteSense as Material Needs documents. SiteSense users can then forecast material availability against upcoming scheduled installation dates comparing material and equipment resource requirements against Purchase Order and Vendor estimated delivery dates, allowing for proactive mitigation of project risks and lead time issues.

Verify Purchase Order deliveries: Executed contract expenditures and change orders sync to SiteSense as Purchase Orders. Field users can process digital receiving reports for materials from a mobile device, setting material status and location while verifying actual received quantities against the Purchase Order. Completed material receipts sync to the Autodesk Build Cost Management module, allowing office users to close the loop for vendor payment. Completed material issue tickets also sync to Autodesk Build's Cost Management module as project expenses.

Streamline Asset management: Assets created in Autodesk Build and BIM 360 can automatically sync as SiteSense Resources. Procurement and material management statuses from SiteSense also sync back to Assets in Autodesk Build and BIM 360 to help track which materials are ordered, delivered, and installed. Additionally, SiteSense's workflow statuses and progress tracking updates can also sync to help update custom status fields.

Access critical project data in one place: Joint customers can now access the SiteSense Partner Card from the Insights Tab in Autodesk Build and on the Project Home in BIM 360, viewing material management and tracking information in the context of the project dashboard.

"The two-way integration between Intelliwave SiteSense and Autodesk Build's Cost Management and Asset modules, Autodesk Docs, and BIM 360 provides significant cost savings and productivity improvements to our shared clients," stated Dale Beard, CEO of Intelliwave. "We look forward to working closely with the Autodesk team as we demonstrate the convenience of the fully integrated system with our existing and prospective clients."

The SiteSense integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud provides added value for our mutual customers by connecting field and office teams to further enhance construction productivity. Working together in a single ecosystem of leading construction technology tools allows for:

Reduction of administration costs by 10%

Craft labor productivity improvement by up to 16%

Reduction in material bulk purchases by up to 40%

"On today's complex construction projects, effective document, cost and asset management is critical for teams looking to gain a competitive advantage," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "By enabling our joint customers to view their materials information within their project management hubs, the new SiteSense and Autodesk Construction Cloud integrations streamline document, cost and asset management and aim to enhance teams' productivity on construction projects."

View the full news release on the Intelliwave website and the SiteSense <> Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Page for more information. Visit the Autodesk App Store to view the Intelliwave publisher listings for SiteSense.

Contact Intelliwave Technologies today to learn more about SiteSense products.

ABOUT INTELLIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

Intelliwave Technologies provides the world's most comprehensive materials management digital solution for construction projects. SiteSense Cloud and Mobile Software enables construction crews to make more informed decisions with accurate real-time information on material status and availability.

To learn more visit www.intelliwavetechnologies.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Twitter .

SiteSense® is a registered trademark of Intelliwave Technologies Inc.

Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Build, Autodesk Docs, and BIM 360 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

