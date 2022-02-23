InventHelp Inventor Develops Drill Attachment to Easily Clean Aquariums (FED-2331)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a better way to clean the interior surfaces of an aquarium without the hassle and mess of removing the water, using scraping devices or sticking your hand inside the tank," said an inventor, from Shoreline, Wash., "so I invented a prototype for the CYLCONE. My design enables you to easily keep aquarium walls clean, free of algae and looking amazing without scratching the acrylic."

The patented invention provides a drill attachment for cleaning and removing tough algae within an aquarium. In doing so, it eliminates the need to submerge a hand or arm into the water. It also reduces cleaning time and messes and it offers a more consistent cleaning. The invention includes anti-friction pads, scratch removal pads and cleaning pads and it is easy to engage and use with any drill so it is ideal for freshwater and saltwater aquarists. Additionally, it easily and quickly removes scratches from acrylic aquarium walls and it can be used on hard-to-clean curved surfaces.

