Music Tech Entrepreneur Zach Bair Debuts 'The Great Divide' A Timely New Take on Culture and Inclusion

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bair, longtime musician and national fixture in the music technology space and CEO of VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), dropped his new single, "The Great Divide," on February 21, 2022, and the uplifting and thoughtful song is already receiving critical acclaim. Bair is also aligned with national non-profit Sophia's Mission, a children's organization that benefits children with Autism and other disabilities.

The Great Divide is a rousing, positive-spirited alternative rock song unlike any other. Contrary to other hit songs and ballads, The Great Divide dives deep into our epidemic of division, but instead of taking sides or creating more dangerous rhetoric, Zach offers a message of reconciliation and courage for all. This graceful melodic yet rocking song also refers to anyone who is "different," importantly including those who struggle with their own unique reality, such as those on the autism spectrum.

The new single is reminiscent of Indie/Pop/Rock songs by Gin Blossoms, Green Day, Shinedown, and Foo Fighters, with a hint of David Bowie and Tom Petty. It is produced by Grammy award winning producer Skid Mills and mastered by renowned music industry engineer and another Grammy winner, Brad Blackwood.

"As a nation and even a world, we have become more and more separated by our beliefs, to the point where families and friends are being forever broken," said Zach Bair. "We need to heal and accept one another completely and fully, with all of our amazing and unique differences that make us individuals. This is also incredibly true when it comes to understanding folks who have disabilities or challenges, for example, people who are on the Autism Spectrum, or otherwise developmentally impaired. I have a dear friend whose sibling is on the Spectrum, and with VNUE Radio, I'm proud to say that we provide opportunities to those who are on the Spectrum or have other challenges. I wrote The Great Divide because I believe we need to understand and accept everyone for who they are – and that we need to cross The Great Divide and put ourselves in each other's shoes."

Bair was introduced to the Sophia's Mission after an interview with longtime New York rock radio veteran, Zach Martin (www.zachmartinrocks.com), where the two discovered their mutual passion for suicide prevention and addressing mental health issues, including Autism. Martin founded Sophia's Mission, whose vision is to create a platform to develop opportunities for people living with Autism and additional needs. Specifically, VNUE Radio, which Martin runs as a part of NEWHD Media, works closely with Sophia's by offering speech therapy, training and job opportunities connected to VNUE Radio, as well as NEWHD's other stations to those on the spectrum and more.

Zach Martin, who has covered rock radio for decades, and has interviewed such legends as Paul McCartney and Robert Plant, said "The Great Divide will bring people together. All it takes is to use your vision. A powerful song, deep in meaning that rocks you to the core."

Bair's band, The Zach Bair Band, includes Mötley Mattila, on bass and backing vocals, Jeff Cobble on guitars, who has worked with globally-known "epic" rock act Medieval Steel, and Chris Cook, also a current member of Medieval Steel, on drums and percussion, as well as backing vocals.

Although Bair is an independent artist through his imprint RockHouse Records, he has assembled a "label" team second to none. His team includes his colleague at VNUE, Lou Mann, who ran Capitol Records as GM and EVP for a number of years, and who went on to serve as president of House of Blues Media Properties (part of LiveNation); and Jody Best, of Best Bet Promotions, who is heading up the promotion of the record to radio. Bair is in good company with Mann and Best, both of whom work or have worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, such as Duran Duran, Frank Sinatra, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Dirty Honey, Night Ranger, and Orianthi, to name just a few.

Lou Mann said, "The Great Divide is one of Zach's best songs. It's very timely based on world events, and he nailed it. Great lyrics with a strong message."

The Great Divide is available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms, The Official Music Video will be released on Feburary 25th, 2022, on VEVO and other major video platforms.

Listen to The Great Divide at https://youtu.be/RwN8ahJRJ0Q.

About Zach Bair

Zach Bair is a longtime music and technology entrepreneur and executive, as well as musician and producer. Through Bair's work with DiscLive (www.disclive.net), set.fm (www.set.fm), and VNUE (www.vnue.com), he has produced hundreds of live recordings across the world for such artists as Peter Frampton, Slash, REO Speedwagon, Bad Company, Seether, and most recently, superstar Rob Thomas. He has started multiple companies and raised millions of dollars, including Immediatek which sold to Mark Cuban in 2006; and his first startup, Voyence, which was eventually sold to EMC Corporation (now part of Dell) for over $60mm. At VNUE, he is spearheading the development of Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), the company's music recognition technology platform, which will help to lower music licensing costs, whilst at the same time ensuring the correct songwriters and artists get paid; as well as the recent acquisition of StageIt (www.stageit.com), a pioneering platform for ticketed livestreaming events. He is also the founder of RockHouse Live International (www.rockhouselive.com), a dynamic hybrid live entertainment themed restaurant, venue and bar, which is currently launching its flagship location in Clearwater Beach, FL, with partner Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock Café, and founder of TBA Entertainment. RockHouse Live utilizes VNUE technologies including both Soundstr and set.fm in all its locations.

Follow Zach his official social network channels as well as his official website: www.facebook.com/zachbairofficial; www.youtube.com/zachbairofficial; www.instagram.com/zachbairofficial; www.zachbairmusic.com

