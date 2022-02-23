New Executives and Partners Set To Accelerate NuSpine Franchise Systems Rapid Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC is an emerging brand in a proven wellness market that has grown to 199 area representative territories awarded and 48 franchise licenses awarded in two years. Explosive expansion has attracted many high level professionals to the franchise network and the corporate team. NuSpine has added to its team of strategic equity partners to bring fresh insight and expertise. GMB I, LLC is composed of three doctors of chiropractic with over 60 years of chiropractic experience and more than 40 years of multi unit business leadership experience. The involvement of the existing and additional members, will provide unprecedented levels of support to grow unit level economics as well as the size of the system. NuSpine expects to more than triple their open units in 2022.

NuSpine delivers private personalized care in an efficient affordable environment.

After the founding members partnered with John Leonesio and The Leonesio Group, whose name is synonymous with successful Health & Wellness franchising, the company experienced explosive growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic. "The pandemic took its toll on everyone across the world in various ways. We were not immune to that, but thanks to our outstanding team, our incredibly valuable chiropractic industry, and our many franchise partners we were able to weather the storm and actually outpace many growth goals over the last two years," says Founder Dr. Todd Hedlund.

After exiting their executive roles in their other self built healthcare companies, Dr. Marc Ott, Dr. Bret Scheuplein, and Dr. Gerard Hinley (GMB I, LLC members) were looking to expand their business portfolio by franchising a private pay model in the central Florida market. After experiencing the NuSpine way, the GMB members were eager to get involved. NuSpine leadership took note of their collective skills and capacity for growing chiropractic businesses and brought them in at the corporate level to drive a fresh perspective in their franchise network.

NuSpine Franchise units have unique differentiators from the rest of the private pay sector that caught the attention of the GMB partners. Specifically, NuSpine delivers private personalized care in an efficient affordable environment. The new leadership team is continuing to add new systems to drive up the potential of the individual units and the reputation of the NuSpine model in the greater chiropractic and healthcare industries.

With the addition of the GMB I, LLC team NuSpine's leadership has over 100 years combined industry experience and proven success. Dr. Ott brings 17 years of chiropractic industry specific experience coupled with a proven track record of being able to build large, scalable organizations with multi-unit site development. His previous position as CEO he grew one chiropractic clinic into 30+ units with over 430 employees and 40+ physicians. Dr. Scheuplein focused his entire 18 year career on clinical excellence and physician training and recruiting inside the company he co-founded with Dr. Ott. Dr. Scheuplein has become one of the most respected professionals in that arena. Dr. Hinley built and sustained one of the largest cash practices in the nation and spent his 30 year career honing his communications and procedural skills for best practices in managing and educating patients toward higher levels of health while teaching them to take personal responsibility for their choices and the health those choices produced. Dr. Hedlund has 34 years of clinical experience in chiropractic opening 24 individual chiropractic offices in private pay, insurance, and injury sectors. He focused his professional energy into the art of the adjustment and teaching doctors excellence in the service that they provide. These four industry leaders add a unique dynamic to NuSpine that stands apart from all others in the space.

NuSpine Franchise has proven and refined the private pay model, TLG has implemented franchise systems to foster rapid, sustainable growth and GMB is adding support in multi unit chiropractic operations, doctor recruitment and wellness management. The company is offering Area Representative licenses and Franchise licenses across the United States.

Employment opportunities are also available in all markets where licenses are already awarded.

NuSpine's existing licenses holders are projected to triple their open units in 2022, and new marketing strategies have the company on pace to increase leads and licenses awarded by over 200% in the next 12 months. For more information visit www.nuspinefranchise.com .

