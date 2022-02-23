NOBLIS ANNOUNCES PLANNED CEO TRANSITION AND SUCCESSOR

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced that Amr ElSawy will step out of his role as the company's president and chief executive officer (CEO) on Oct. 12, 2022, as part of the company's planned and disciplined succession process. The company also announced that Mile Corrigan, senior vice president of its Federal Civilian Solutions (FCS), has been named executive vice president and will become the president and CEO following ElSawy's departure.

(PRNewsfoto/Noblis, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"During Amr's tenure, Noblis has significantly grown and matured as a leading science and technology organization and built a strong foundation for driving mission impacts and sustainable growth," said Michael Chertoff, chairman, Noblis Board of Trustees. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank him for his immeasurable contributions and strong leadership over the years."

"I also want to congratulate Mile on her new appointment," Chertoff continued. "Throughout her 21 years with Noblis, she has held various leadership roles and established a successful track record leading employees and launching strategies and technologies that solve critical client challenges while fostering growth."

"The company and leadership team have evolved significantly since I joined as the chief executive 15 years ago. We have been named one of the world's most ethical companies and a top workplace for multiple consecutive years, received numerous patents and have delivered innovative solutions to help enrich lives and protect our nation," said Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO. "We're ready for the next phase of growth and I know that Mile will continue building on our successes."

"Amr has been an exemplary leader and I'm honored to be selected by the board as his successor and for the opportunity to build on his legacy," said Mile Corrigan, Noblis executive vice president. "I look forward to working together to ensure a seamless transition for our clients, employees and other stakeholders."

Prior to the October transition, Corrigan will partner with ElSawy to further prepare for her new role. Dr. Jordin Cohen will serve as acting vice president of the FCS mission area while maintaining his current role as the company's vice president of Homeland Security until the permanent FCS leader is named.

About Amr ElSawy

ElSawy has served as the president, chief executive and member of Noblis' Board of Trustees since 2007. Amr has led Noblis through significant capability and transformational growth through competition and merger and acquisition activities. He has extensive experience leading organizations and developing practical solutions for some of the most complex challenges facing public enterprises in the national security, intelligence, homeland security and civil sectors. He is a recognized expert in aviation and has broad experience in the field domestically and internationally. Under his leadership, Noblis received multiple recognitions as a top workplace and a leading ethical organization—and he has received multiple industry leadership awards. He earned his Corporate Director Certification from Harvard Business School and master's degrees in Business Administration and Electrical Engineering from Georgetown University and The George Washington University respectively. He also earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from West Virginia University. He currently serves on Boards for the Northern Virginia Technology Council and The George Washington University.

About Mile Corrigan

Corrigan was appointed Noblis executive vice president in February 2022. Prior to this role, she served as senior vice president of Noblis FCS and Noblis' corporate solutions delivery. She has a successful track record delivering innovative research, technology solutions and market strategies for complex federal programs in aviation, transportation, telecommunications, health and aerospace systems. She has received numerous professional awards in the government and technology sectors for leadership and technical innovation. She earned a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree in Management Science and Information Technology from Virginia Polytechnic and State University. Corrigan is also a member of the Women in Aerospace Board.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Noblis, Inc.