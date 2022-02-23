SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We continued to be pleased with the improvement in operating fundamentals during the fourth quarter, which drove portfolio-wide RevPAR to its highest level relative to 2019 since the onset of the pandemic and more than double from a year ago. Strong leisure demand continued to lead our results driven by average daily rate which continued to improve sequentially, finishing December higher than December of 2019," said Jonathan P. Stanner, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past eight months we have announced nearly $900 million of high-quality, well-located acquisitions in high growth markets which help position our larger and newer portfolio well for continued future growth. These assets complement our existing portfolio of hotels that has proven to be highly resilient and poised to continue to lead through the recovery. Our recent investment activity and strategic capital raising have positioned our balance sheet for future growth will allow us to further leverage our unique and scalable operating platform to create long-term shareholder value."

Full Year 2021 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $83.7 million , or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $158.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the year ended 2020.

Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma revenue per available room ("RevPAR") increased 54.7 percent from 2020 to $81.13 . Pro forma average daily rate ("ADR") increased 7.8 percent from 2020 to $129.98 , and pro forma occupancy increased 43.5 percent to 62.4 percent.

Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $109.4 million from $28.8 million in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin expanded to 29.6 percent from 12.1 percent in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased to $90.5 million from $14.4 million for the year ended 2020.

Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $36.8 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to ($38.6) million , or ($0.37) per diluted share, for the year ended 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.3 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $46.8 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR increased 118.1 percent to $94.22 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Pro forma ADR increased 44.0 percent to $144.99 compared to the same period in 2020, and pro forma occupancy increased 51.5 percent to 65.0 percent.

Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $36.1 million from $2.7 million in the same period in 2020. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin expanded to 33.3 percent from 5.4 percent in the same period of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased to $28.5 million from ($2.1) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $14.8 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to ($15.1) million , or ($0.14) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company's results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,275)

$ (46,764)

$ (83,714)

$ (158,177) Net loss per diluted share $ (0.15)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.52) Total revenues $ 106,862

$ 48,230

$ 361,926

$ 234,463 EBITDAre (1) $ 26,312

$ (5,649)

$ 86,325

$ 6,680 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 28,513

$ (2,084)

$ 90,495

$ 14,414 FFO (1) $ 8,140

$ (19,816)

$ 17,300

$ (53,463) Adjusted FFO (1) $ 14,801

$ (15,110)

$ 36,782

$ (38,569) FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.08

$ (0.19)

$ 0.16

$ (0.51) Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.14

$ (0.14)

$ 0.35

$ (0.37)















Pro Forma (2)













RevPAR $ 94.22

$ 43.20

$ 81.13

$ 52.45 RevPAR Growth 118.1%





54.7%



Hotel EBITDA $ 36,086

$ 2,688

$ 109,354

$ 28,791 Hotel EBITDA margin 33.3%

5.4%

29.6%

12.1% Hotel EBITDA margin growth 2,790 bps





1,756 bps





(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 74 hotels owned as of December 31, 2021, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2020, and remained open for the entirety of the measurement period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2020, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Monthly Operating Data (1)

Pro Forma (74) - 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Oct Nov Dec Q4 FYE Occupancy 50.8% 65.0% 68.7% 70.1% 64.5% 60.3% 65.0% 62.4% ADR $ 105.39 $ 120.45 $ 142.49 $ 151.56 $ 142.49 $ 139.93 $ 144.99 $ 129.98 RevPAR $ 53.48 $ 78.35 $ 97.85 $ 106.28 $ 91.95 $ 84.35 $ 94.22 $ 81.13

















2020 Variance















OCC vs 2020 -17.5% 166.8% 52.2% 47.4% 57.5% 50.2% 51.5% 43.5% ADR vs 2020 -32.9% 26.0% 37.0% 43.0% 43.8% 45.7% 44.0% 7.8% RevPAR vs 2020 -44.6% 236.1% 108.6% 110.8% 126.5% 118.9% 118.1% 54.7%

















2019 Variance















OCC vs 2019 -34.0% -21.0% -15.0% -15.2% -16.9% -10.9% -14.5% -21.0% ADR vs 2019 -37.1% -27.4% -10.2% -11.1% -7.8% 1.7% -6.6% -19.7% RevPAR vs 2019 -58.5% -42.6% -23.7% -24.6% -23.4% -9.3% -20.1% -36.6%

















Pro Forma (74) - 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Oct Nov Dec Q4 FYE Occupancy 61.5% 24.4% 45.1% 47.6% 41.0% 40.1% 42.9% 43.5% ADR $ 157.00 $ 95.59 $ 103.98 $ 105.99 $ 99.08 $ 96.02 $ 100.68 $ 120.63 RevPAR $ 96.58 $ 23.31 $ 46.91 $ 50.43 $ 40.60 $ 38.53 $ 43.20 $ 52.45

















Pro Forma (74) - 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Oct Nov Dec Q4 FYE Occupancy 76.9% 82.3% 80.8% 82.7% 77.7% 67.6% 76.0% 79.0% ADR $ 167.66 $ 165.96 $ 158.72 $ 170.44 $ 154.50 $ 137.56 $ 155.26 $ 161.91 RevPAR $ 128.98 $ 136.57 $ 128.17 $ 140.95 $ 119.97 $ 93.05 $ 117.97 $ 127.89

(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 74 hotels owned as of December 31, 2021, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019. For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.

Recent Transaction Activity

During the fourth quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 120-guestroom Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson / Paloma Village for $25.5 million, or $212,500 per key, through its joint venture with GIC. The hotel represents a high-quality, market-leading hotel in a rapidly growing market and posted occupancy and RevPAR of 71% and $132, respectively, in the joint venture's first full month of ownership (January 2022) with average daily rate and RevPAR exceeding 2019 levels by 9% and 3%, respectively. The Company's joint venture with GIC also owns the Homewood Suites by Hilton Tucson / St. Philip's Plaza University located less than three miles south of the Embassy Suites, which will allow the Company to implement operational synergies and revenue enhancement strategies that will benefit both hotels.

Subsequent to the fourth quarter, the Company completed an initial closing of the previously announced portfolio acquisition through its existing joint venture with GIC from affiliates of NewcrestImage. The initial closing included 26 of the 27 hotels totaling 3,533 guestrooms, two parking structures, and various financial incentives. The remaining hotel to be acquired is the currently under construction 176-guestroom Canopy by Hilton New Orleans which is nearing completion, and the joint venture expects to close on the acquisition of the hotel late in the first quarter of 2022 (collectively with the initial closing referred to as the "Transaction"). The total consideration for the Transaction is comprised of $776.5 million, or $209,000 per key, for the 27-hotel portfolio, $24.8 million for the two parking structures, and $20.7 million for the various financial incentives.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

The Company's balance sheet was enhanced throughout 2021 and subsequent to year-end which included the following significant transactions:

On January 12, 2021 , the Company closed on a $287.5 million 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes offering due February 2026 with an initial conversion price of $11.99 per share. Concurrent with the offering, the Company used $21.1 million of the offering proceeds to enter into capped call transactions with various counterparties that effectively increased the conversion price to $15.26 per share. Net proceeds from the offering were used to repay the Company's then outstanding senior revolving credit facility balance from $160.0 million to zero and partially repay the $225 million senior term loan maturing later this year.

On May 1, 2021 , the Company contributed a portfolio of six hotels containing 846 guestrooms into its existing joint venture with an affiliate of GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. Total consideration for the portfolio was $172.0 million and GIC contributed $84.3 million in cash to complete the acquisition of their 49% interest. Net proceeds from the transaction were used to repay $62.5 million of the Company's senior debt, and $20.9 million was retained in cash.

On August 12, 2021 , the Company completed an offering of 4,000,000 shares of 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of $100 million . Net proceeds from the transaction were used to redeem all 3,000,000 shares of its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on September 4, 2021 , while the remainder was used to partially repay the Company's existing term loan maturing in 2022 by $22 million .

On November 10, 2021 , the Company was repaid in full on two mezzanine loans that had a total outstanding balance of $25.8 million and elected to forego the exercise of the purchase options on the two development projects. The cash proceeds were retained for general corporate purposes and the Company earned an internal rate of return of 8% on the debt investment.

In 2022, the previously mentioned NewcrestImage transaction was creatively structured to preserve nearly all of the Company's existing liquidity and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, leverage neutral to our balance sheet and preserve ample investment capacity to continue to grow our portfolio. When complete, the Company will have funded its 51% equity contribution through the issuance of 15.865 million common operating partnership units valued at $160 million based on the 10-day VWAP of $10.0853 per unit as of November 2, 2021 , and $50 million of preferred operating partnership units with an annual coupon of 5.25%. The joint venture secured a $410 million term loan and GIC's estimated equity contribution of $208 million was funded in cash.

On December 31, 2021, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.40 percent.

After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $836.4 million , or 83 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $168.1 million , or 17 percent, had variable interest rates.

Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $58.5 million .

Revolving credit facility availability of $340.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements. The Company had no borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Total liquidity of $448.5 million , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

On February 11, 2022, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:

Pro rata outstanding debt of $1.2 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.33 percent.

After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $839.0 million , or 70 percent, of our pro rata outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $362.9 million , or 30 percent, had variable interest rates.

Pro rata unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $41.2 million .

Revolving credit facility availability of $340.0 million , plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements. The Company had no borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Total liquidity of $431.2 million , including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.

Capital Improvements

The Company invested $9.7 million and $20.4 million in capital improvements during the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Dividends

On January 28, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash preferred dividend of $0.390625 per share of the Company's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on February 28, 2022, and a cash dividend of $0.3671875 per share of the Company's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on February 28, 2022.

The Company also declared on behalf of the operating partnership, a cash dividend of $0.171354 per share of the operating partnership's unregistered 5.25% Series Z Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Units that were issued on January 13, 2022, as part of the recently announced NewcrestImage portfolio acquisition.

The dividends are payable on February 28, 2022, to holders of record as of February 14, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Given the continued uncertainty and volatility of the operating environment due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing operational or earnings guidance at this time. Although the Company is not providing operational guidance, it is providing its expectations for certain non-operational items based on 101 hotels, which includes the pending acquisition of 176-guestroom Canopy by Hilton New Orleans Downtown late in the first quarter of 2022.



Summit Consolidated

Summit Pro Rata

Low

High

Low

High Cash Corporate G&A $ 19,500

$ 21,500

$ 19,000

$ 21,000 Interest Expense $ 52,500

$ 54,500

$ 42,500

$ 44,500 Preferred Dividends $ 18,300

$ 18,300

$ 18,300

$ 18,300 Capital Expenditures $ 60,000

$ 80,000

$ 50,000

$ 70,000

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps below:

On February 24, 2022 , dial 877-930-8101 approximately ten minutes before the call begins ( 8:50 AM ET ). Enter conference identification code 9455418. Please state your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020







ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 2,091,973

$ 2,105,946 Undeveloped land 1,500

1,500 Assets held for sale, net 425

425 Cash and cash equivalents 64,485

20,719 Restricted cash 32,459

18,177 Investment in real estate loans, net -

23,689 Right-of-use assets, net 26,942

28,420 Trade receivables, net 14,476

11,775 Prepaid expenses and other 24,496

9,763 Deferred charges, net 4,347

4,429 Other assets 3,799

8,176 Total assets $ 2,264,902

$ 2,233,019 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 1,069,797

$ 1,094,745 Lease liabilities, net 17,232

18,438 Accounts payable 4,462

2,674 Accrued expenses and other 66,219

65,099 Total liabilities 1,157,710

1,180,956







Total stockholders' equity 948,073

988,742 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 793

1,111 Non-controlling interests in joint venture 158,326

62,210 Total equity 1,107,192

1,052,063 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,264,902

$ 2,233,019

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Room $ 98,577

$ 44,439

$ 334,338

$ 215,506 Food and beverage 2,643

684

7,299

6,444 Other 5,642

3,107

20,289

12,513 Total revenues 106,862

48,230

361,926

234,463 Expenses:













Room 22,461

11,444

74,781

53,784 Food and beverage 1,856

526

4,856

5,416 Other hotel operating expenses 34,954

22,100

123,626

96,506 Property taxes, insurance and other 8,777

10,520

41,350

44,691 Management fees 3,101

1,225

9,858

6,276 Depreciation and amortization 26,179

27,472

105,955

109,619 Corporate general and administrative 11,145

6,350

29,428

20,985 Transaction costs -

-

3,849

- Provision for (reversal of) credit losses -

2,291

(2,632)

4,821 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

977

4,361

1,759 Total expenses 108,473

82,905

395,432

343,857 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 159

(192)

240

(16) Operating loss (1,452)

(34,867)

(33,266)

(109,410) Other income (expense):













Interest expense (10,801)

(10,635)

(43,368)

(43,300) Other income, net 1,746

581

9,523

4,841 Total other expense (9,055)

(10,054)

(33,845)

(38,459) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (10,507)

(44,921)

(67,111)

(147,869) Income tax (expense) benefit (398)

213

(1,473)

(1,376) Net loss (10,905)

(44,708)

(68,584)

(149,245) Less - Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests:













Operating Partnership 17

68

115

271 Joint venture (124)

1,586

2,896

5,635 Net loss attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (11,012)

(43,054)

(65,573)

(143,339) Preferred dividends (4,263)

(3,710)

(15,431)

(14,838) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

(2,710)

- Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,275)

$ (46,764)

$ (83,714)

$ (158,177) Loss per share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.80)

$ (1.52) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 104,559

104,213

104,471

104,141

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (10,905)

$ (44,708)

$ (68,584)

$ (149,245) Preferred dividends (4,263)

(3,710)

(15,431)

(14,838) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

(2,710)

- (Income) loss related to non-controlling interests in joint venture (124)

1,586

2,896

5,635 Net loss applicable to common shares and common units $ (15,292)

$ (46,832)

$ (83,829)

$ (158,448) Real estate-related depreciation (1) 26,041

27,357

105,462

109,159 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

977

4,361

1,759 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (159)

192

(240)

16 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (2,450)

(1,510)

(8,454)

(5,949) FFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 8,140

$ (19,816)

$ 17,300

$ (53,463) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses -

2,291

(2,632)

4,821 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 22

21

87

86 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,114

612

4,353

2,267 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 138

115

493

460 Equity-based compensation 4,820

1,518

10,681

6,476 Executive transition costs 1,065

-

1,065

- Transaction costs -

-

3,849

- Debt transaction costs 60

29

220

365 Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

2,710

- Non-cash interest income (2) (263)

(551)

(1,042)

(2,848) Non-cash lease expense, net 133

54

521

329 Casualty (recoveries) losses, net (313)

725

468

1,132 (Decrease) increase in deferred tax asset valuation allowance -

(2)

-

2,056 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (115)

(106)

(1,291)

(341) Other -

-

-

91 AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 14,801

$ (15,110)

$ 36,782

$ (38,569) FFO per common share / common unit $ 0.08

$ (0.19)

$ 0.16

$ (0.51) AFFO per common share / common unit $ 0.14

$ (0.14)

$ 0.35

$ (0.37) Weighted average diluted common shares / common units for FFO / AFFO (3) 105,433

104,374

105,455

104,320

(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Weighted Average Diluted Common Shares (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding 104,559

104,213

104,471

104,141 Dilutive effect of restricted stock awards 381

111

402

52 Dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt 23,978

-

23,256

- Adjusted weighted dilutive common shares outstanding 128,918

104,324

128,129

104,193















Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of common units 125

161

144

179 Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of restrictive stock awards 368

(111)

438

(52) Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt (23,978)

-

(23,256)

- Non-GAAP weighted dilutive common shares / common units outstanding 105,433

104,374

105,455

104,320

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (10,905)

$ (44,708)

$ (68,584)

$ (149,245) Depreciation and amortization 26,179

27,472

105,955

109,619 Interest expense 10,801

10,635

43,368

43,300 Interest income (2)

(4)

(8)

(145) Income tax expense (benefit) 398

(213)

1,473

1,376 EBITDA $ 26,471

$ (6,818)

$ 82,204

$ 4,905 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

977

4,361

1,759 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (159)

192

(240)

16 EBITDAre $ 26,312

$ (5,649)

$ 86,325

$ 6,680 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses -

2,291

(2,632)

4,821 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 22

21

87

86 Equity-based compensation 4,820

1,518

10,681

6,476 Executive transition costs 1,065

-

1,065

- Transaction costs -

-

3,849

- Debt transaction costs 60

29

220

365 Non-cash interest income (1) (263)

(551)

(1,042)

(2,848) Non-cash lease expense, net 133

54

521

329 Casualty (recoveries) losses, net (313)

725

468

1,132 (Income) loss from non-controlling interest in joint venture (124)

1,586

2,896

5,635 Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture (3,199)

(2,108)

(11,943)

(8,353) Other -

-

-

91 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 28,513

$ (2,084)

$ 90,495

$ 14,414

(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Pro forma room revenue $ 99,837

$ 45,477

$ 341,090

$ 219,174 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 8,384

3,852

27,929

19,217 Pro forma total revenues 108,221

49,329

369,019

238,391 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 72,135

46,641

259,665

209,600 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 36,086

$ 2,688

$ 109,354

$ 28,791 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 33.3%

5.4%

29.6%

12.1%















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures



















Revenue:













Total revenues $ 106,862

$ 48,230

$ 361,926

$ 234,463 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) 1,359

1,099

7,093

3,927 Total revenues - dispositions (2) -

-

-

1 Pro forma total revenues 108,221

49,329

369,019

238,391















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 71,149

45,815

254,471

206,673 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) 986

824

5,195

2,927 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) -

2

(1)

- Pro forma hotel operating expenses 72,135

46,641

259,665

209,600















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating loss (1,452)

(34,867)

(33,266)

(109,410) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (159)

192

(240)

16 Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

977

4,361

1,759 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses -

2,291

(2,632)

4,821 Transactions costs -

-

3,849

- Corporate general and administrative 11,145

6,350

29,428

20,985 Depreciation and amortization 26,179

27,472

105,955

109,619 Hotel EBITDA 35,713

2,415

107,455

27,790 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) (686)

-

(1,429)

- Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) -

(2)

1

1 Same store hotel EBITDA $ 35,027

$ 2,413

$ 106,027

$ 27,791 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (3) 1,059

275

3,327

1,000 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 36,086

$ 2,688

$ 109,354

$ 28,791

































(1) For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to December 31, 2021 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2020 and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 74 hotels owned as of December 31, 2021, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2020. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2020 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)



2021





Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FYE

12/31/2021

Pro forma room revenue $ 55,444

$ 82,117

$ 103,692

$ 99,837

$ 341,090

Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 4,711

6,611

8,223

8,384

27,929

Pro forma total revenues 60,155

88,728

111,915

108,221

369,019

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 51,697

62,695

73,138

72,135

259,665

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 8,458

$ 26,033

$ 38,777

$ 36,086

$ 109,354

Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 14.1%

29.3%

34.6%

33.3%

29.6%























Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)



















Rooms sold 526,101

681,757

727,696

688,598

2,624,152

Rooms available 1,036,620

1,048,138

1,059,656

1,059,656

4,204,070

Occupancy 50.8%

65.0%

68.7%

65.0%

62.4%

ADR $ 105.39

$ 120.45

$ 142.49

$ 144.99

$ 129.98

RevPAR $ 53.48

$ 78.35

$ 97.85

$ 94.22

$ 81.13























Actual Statistics



















Rooms sold 511,365

666,345

719,341

680,799

2,577,850

Rooms available 1,015,920

1,027,208

1,047,736

1,049,936

4,140,800

Occupancy 50.3%

64.9%

68.7%

64.8%

62.3%

ADR $ 104.12

$ 120.05

$ 142.52

$ 144.80

$ 129.70

RevPAR $ 52.41

$ 77.88

$ 97.85

$ 93.89

$ 80.74























Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures































Revenue:



















Total revenues $ 57,854

$ 86,524

$ 110,686

$ 106,862

$ 361,926

Total revenues from acquisitions (1) 2,301

2,204

1,229

1,359

7,093

Total revenues from dispositions (2) -

-

-

-

-

Pro forma total revenues 60,155

88,728

111,915

108,221

369,019























Hotel Operating Expenses:



















Total hotel operating expenses 50,139

61,241

71,942

71,149

254,471

Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) 1,559

1,454

1,196

986

5,195

Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) (1)

-

-

-

(1)

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 51,697

62,695

73,138

72,135

259,665























Hotel EBITDA:



















Operating (loss) income (25,210)

(11,627)

5,023

(1,452)

(33,266)

Gain on disposal of assets, net (50)

(31)

-

(159)

(240)

Loss on impairment and write-off of assets -

-

4,361

-

4,361

Reversal of credit losses -

-

(2,632)

-

(2,632)

Transaction costs -

3,849

-

-

3,849

Corporate general and administrative 5,678

6,506

6,099

11,145

29,428

Depreciation and amortization 27,297

26,586

25,893

26,179

105,955

Hotel EBITDA 7,715

25,283

38,744

35,713

107,455

Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) -

-

(743)

(686)

(1,429)

Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) 1

-

-

-

1

Same store hotel EBITDA $ 7,716

$ 25,283

$ 38,001

$ 35,027

$ 106,027

Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (3) 742

750

776

1,059

3,327

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 8,458

$ 26,033

$ 38,777

$ 36,086

$ 109,354



(1) For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to December 31, 2021 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2021, and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 74 hotels owned as of December 31, 2021, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2021. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

Hotel EBITDA

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

