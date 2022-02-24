Balto Announces New Seamless Integration with 8x8

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform, now offers swift and seamless integration with 8x8, the #1 business phone, video, chat, and contact center platform. The strategic integration partnership offers 8x8 customers rapid access to Balto's Real-Time Guidance, Coaching, and QA conversation excellence tools used for every agent call, and expands Balto's fast-growing integration footprint with key softphone systems providers.

"Our goal is to ensure that all modern sales and customer service professionals have the tools to be as effective as humanly possible" said Marc Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Balto. "Balto's integration with 8x8's best-in-class softphone solution advances us toward that mission. We're excited to offer 8x8's customers a fast track to produce excellent sales and service conversations at scale. We also know how much peace of mind real-time guidance technologies give contact center supervisors."

With just a few clicks, 8x8 customers can now get set up with Balto's real-time solutions and a promise of no-code enterprise integration in just a day — reducing implementation risk and increasing time-to-value.

"We pride ourselves in our integration speed at Balto and are always looking to improve it," said Mike Goldstein, VP of Engineering at Balto. "Our new process reduces that initial integration time with 8x8 from 30 days down to one."

The result is a contact center that can now quickly leverage the power of AI to improve agent conversations in real-time. 8x8 customers are already unlocking the power of Balto's platform to convert more calls, ensure call quality, maintain bulletproof compliance, slash agent ramp time, and delight customers.

Balto has over 50 softphone integrations serving CCaaS customers. In the company's rapid five-year growth, the company has operationalized its strategic endeavor to be accessible via softphone partners' in-house app stores and preferred vendor networks. 8x8 is one such softphone provider on a list of industry heavyweights, including Genesys, RingCentral, Five9, Zoom, Salesforce and more. While Balto already integrates with the aforementioned providers, expedited integration is currently in development.

About Balto‍



Balto guides agents to say the right thing on every call. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's AI-powered Real-Time Guidance, Real-Time Coaching, and Real-Time QA to increase sales conversions, prevent costly compliance mistakes, and improve customer experience. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has transformed contact center operations and guided over 100 million conversations worldwide. balto.ai

