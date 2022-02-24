The impressive list of sponsors includes Black Dragon Capital℠, Google, Amazon Web Services, Grant Thornton, Foley Insurance, MelroseINC., E11EVEN Vodka, the Patron and Bacardi families; and Executives and their families, all joining the effort to support the various programs of the For A Bright Future Foundation

For A Bright Future Foundation Announces Sponsor Lineup for its Highly Anticipated April 7th Fundraiser in Miami, FL The impressive list of sponsors includes Black Dragon Capital℠, Google, Amazon Web Services, Grant Thornton, Foley Insurance, MelroseINC., E11EVEN Vodka, the Patron and Bacardi families; and Executives and their families, all joining the effort to support the various programs of the For A Bright Future Foundation

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future", "FABF"), a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children is pleased to announce today the initial sponsors for its Celebration Event, taking place on April 7th, 2022, benefitting the For A Bright Future Foundation educational and STEAM related programs aimed to support underserved students access higher education.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future logo (PRNewsfoto/Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundatio) (PRNewswire)

These sponsors will join the festivities, on April 7th, at the hip and vibrant Oasis in Wynwood, Miami with notable business personalities, community leaders, and celebrity guests. The night will include extravagant live and silent auction items, including a Lawless Harley-Davidson, and breathtaking performances. The event will be attended by media, business, civic and educational professionals who share a vision for equal opportunity and equal access to education for every student.

"We are so grateful to be supported by generous and like-minded group of sponsor organizations and individuals, who share a common vision and are willing to take action to support our community," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, and Chairman of the Board. "We have an ambitious mission to serve as many high potential young people who through our programs will be in a better position to become contributing members of our society and give back to others in the future. It takes the entire community to make this possible and I'm so honored to work with these incredible organizations to deliver on For A Bright Future's mission."

"We want to thank our beloved sponsors without whom we could not make anyone's future brighter. We look forward to a successful event," said Tracey Arrowood-Shaw, Former WWE Executive and Chair of the Event Committee."

For A Bright Future supports the needs of underprivileged and underrepresented students from specified groups, including families of single parents and children of veterans. The Foundation focuses on children with significant promise who when provided equal access to the right tools and programs, can become high performing members of society and future leaders in their community.

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future Fundraising Event, or to inquire about tickets, please contact gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org. To support our educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

