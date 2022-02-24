Cowbell Cyber Partners with Trend Micro to Offer Improved Access to Cyber Insurance Cowbell and Trend Micro now provide MSP partners and customers with actionable, real-time insights to reduce risk exposures

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced its partnership with Trend Micro to improve access to cyber insurance. The partnership gives Trend Micro's MSP partners & customers exclusive access to an all-digital, streamlined application process for Prime 100 cyber insurance policies.

The partnership enhances Cowbell's ability to enable closed-loop risk management for policyholders, as the two companies will be able to provide their mutual customers with actionable, real-time insights to reduce risk exposures, helping them proactively address vulnerabilities, ultimately passing on savings of their cyber insurance policy premiums.

"The number of cyberattacks is at an all-time high, and companies are coming to terms with the fact that size doesn't matter to an attacker," said Stephen Years, Director of Technology Partners and Ecosystem. "Partnering with a cybersecurity leader like Trend Micro allows us to offer our joint customers the insights and actionable steps they need in order to improve their protection against cyberattacks, thus potentially improving their risk profile."

Cowbell will also continue working with Trend Micro to build deeper technology integrations, which may result in future insurance premium credits for Trend Micro customers.

"Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are the gateway to many small to medium enterprises and this partnership empowers them to better serve their customers by taking the complexity often associated with cyber insurance out of the equation" said Lamon Gorman, Director of MSPs at Trend Micro. "The all-digital approach that Cowbell offers is a game changer."

In line with the company's continued momentum to bring cyber insurance to all, Cowbell also recently announced a partnership with iBynd to expand cyber insurance distribution. iBynd's embedded proprietary technology will enable customers of Cowbell's affiliated brokers, technology partners, and Managed Security Services Providers to directly rate, quote, and bind Cowbell's insurance offerings digitally in real-time. Additionally, iBynd will begin to deliver Cowbell's cyber insurance to SMEs through iBynd's own distribution network.

To learn more about the partnership and the benefits it offers Cowbell and Trend Micro customers, or to find out more about how your organization can benefit from Cowbell's continuous risk assessment capabilities, visit https://cowbell.insure/trendmicro.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure.

