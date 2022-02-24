With this latest addition to their Media Partner Program, Jellysmack will optimize and syndicate Fuse's content on YouTube and Facebook while taking over their viral 'Mind Massage' ASMR show on Snapchat.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, has expanded its Media Partner Program with the addition of Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media. Through this exclusive multi-year deal, Jellysmack will use its proprietary AI technology to optimize and distribute the best of Fuse's digital content across multiple social media platforms. By extending the reach of Fuse's linear IP, Jellysmack will expand their social audience and unlock new monetization opportunities for the iconic entertainment brand. To kick things off, Jellysmack will focus on amplifying Fuse's existing YouTube channel while also managing their Facebook page and their popular ASMR Snapchat show, 'Mind Massage.'

Global Creator Company Jellysmack Signs Exclusive Multi-Platform Deal with Noted Multicultural-Focused Entertainment Brand Fuse Media (PRNewswire)

The Fuse Media family includes both streaming and linear verticals that celebrate our blended America and give voice to historically unrespresented communities. With award-winning content that entertains and inspires, Fuse Media is paving the way for multicultural digital creators—and together with Jellysmack, there's no limit to what they can achieve.

The Fuse Media partnership marks the first addition of a television network to Jellysmack's Media Partner Program. The Media Partner Program offers brands a fully-customized social video syndication strategy that's powered by industry-leading data and technology. Jellysmack will optimize existing videos while uncovering new audiences for Fuse's digital content, building an authentic and engaged community across YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat.

"This exclusive multi-platform deal with Fuse Media is a major milestone for our fast-growing Media Partner Program," says Olivier Delfosse, Head of Strategic Partnerships and West Coast Operations at Jellysmack. "Not only is this partnership the first of its kind for Jellysmack in TV, it also celebrates diverse voices through the channel's multicultural-focused content. Working with Fuse Media supports Jellysmack's ongoing commitment to maintaining a culturally diverse list of creator partners and amplifying diverse voices."

This multi-platform deal between Jellysmack and Fuse Media was executed by Patrick Courtney, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital at Fuse Media.

By participating in the Media Partner Program, Fuse Media will gain access to Jellysmack's team of expert content strategists, editors, and community managers who will employ the company's proprietary AI technology to tailor the videos for each platform and run extensive multivariate testing to find the ideal audience. Jellysmack's tech-powered approach has been proven to yield high engagement and exceptional performance, turning existing intellectual property into valuable new revenue streams.

"Fuse Media remains committed to serving our audience wherever they consume media so there's never been a better time for us to dive further into the digital space and put our stake in the ground," says Miguel 'Mike' Roggero, CEO, Fuse Media. "We're thrilled to join the Jellysmack family and leverage their expertise to connect with even more fans across YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat."

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to over 500 influential creators, including PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Derek Deso, Karina Garcia, Charles & Alyssa Forever, and Brad Mondo. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

About FuseTV

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to documenting and celebrating our increasingly blended America through engaging and vibrant storytelling. With a portfolio of award-winning original content and a growing global footprint, Fuse strives to authentically reflect the world of its young and diverse audience, pioneering a multicultural and creative destination. The Fuse Media family includes Fuse, Fuse+, Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat, fuse.tv, and Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business. For more information, visit www.fusepress.tv

