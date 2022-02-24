GoFormz Launches Digital Forms Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz ( www.goformz.com ), the leading digital forms and data capture platform today announced it has launched an integration on the Salesforce AppExchange. With this integration, users can input data directly into digital forms on their phones, tablets, and computers, and instantly update or create corresponding Salesforce records. These mobile forms can also be dispatched pre-populated with Salesforce data to teams in the field.

GoFormz mobile forms streamline data collection, allowing teams to use their mobile devices to enter project information within digital forms that look exactly like their existing paper documents, and instantly submit completed forms from their phones and tablets. Mobile forms can even be filled out and completed offline, then synced to the Cloud and integrated applications once a signal becomes available – enabling teams to collect data anywhere, no matter how remote. Similarly, customers can fill out digital forms online, or send links to forms for people to fill out.

The connection of GoFormz with Salesforce eliminates common obstacles to data collection and processing, such as manual document hand-offs, rekeying form data into Salesforce, and physical record-keeping. As a result, teams can improve the efficiency of their communication, increase data accuracy, and streamline daily operations.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our digital forms solution on the Salesforce AppExchange," said Rob Brewster, GoFormz CEO. "This integration allows data to be passed in real-time between digital forms and Salesforce records, empowering businesses to digitally transform the way they gather and share information."

"GoFormz makes it easy for our service teams," said Alejandra Cruz, business analyst for Güntner, a global manufacturing company that uses the GoFormz and Salesforce integration. "All they need to do is capture a few necessary fields at the job site, versus needing to capture everything that Salesforce has already populated."

"Many of our fields in GoFormz are mapped to a Salesforce case," said Gordon Doleschall, an operations director for ChartWorld, the world's largest specialist digital-navigation provider. "When GoFormz syncs back into Salesforce all of this is automatically imported and used to update that case. It has really helped us significantly, especially since we are growing so fast and need something scalable."

With the GoFormz app, Salesforce users can capture highly accurate information and seamlessly update or create corresponding Salesforce records. The GoFormz integration can be found within the Salesforce AppExchange and used by licensed GoFormz customers.

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz provides a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations use to replace their paper forms and PDFs, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. The GoFormz platform is digitally transforming 3,000 paying companies into data-driven organizations that efficiently capture more accurate information for their mission-critical workflows and applications. GoFormz is helping businesses of any type, size, or industry across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work. GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms including Glynn Capital, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, and Shasta Ventures.

View original content:

SOURCE GoFormz