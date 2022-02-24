HMH Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMH (Nasdaq: HMHC), a learning technology company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Q4 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,


(in millions of dollars)


2021 1



2020 1



Change



2021 1



2020 1



Change


Net sales


$

179



$

141




26.7

%


$

1,051



$

840




25.0

%

Change in deferred revenue



(47)




(48)




(3.0)

%



59




58




2.1

%

Billings 2



132




93




42.0

%



1,110




899




23.5

%

Impairment charge for goodwill






17



NM







279



NM


(Loss) income from continuing operations



(46)




(88)




47.4

%



2




(471)



NM


Adjusted EBITDA 3



24




(7)



NM




270




89



NM


Pre-publication or content development costs



(14)




(10)




41.7

%



(56)




(61)




(7.7)

%

Net cash provided by operating activities



71




40




75.7

%



264




106



NM


Free cash flow 3



47




15



NM




168




(5)



NM


________________


1

All amounts exclude the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations since the first quarter of 2021.   

2

An operating measure. Please refer to "Operating Metrics" for an explanation.

3

A non-GAAP measure. Please refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation and reconciliation. We are unable to reconcile forward looking unlevered free cash flow without unreasonable efforts.

NM = not meaningful

Additional information regarding Q4 and full year 2021 financial results will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Conference Call:

Given the recently announced agreement for HMH to be acquired by entities affiliated with The Veritas Capital Fund VII, L.P., the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and to provide additional insights into our performance, we have presented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and free cash flow. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and/or our expected results of operations because it assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to our investors and management as an indicator of our performance that is not affected by debt restructurings, fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, gains or losses on investments, non-cash charges and impairment charges, levels of depreciation or amortization, and acquisition/disposition-related activity costs, legal settlement costs, restructuring costs and integration costs. Accordingly, management believes that this measure is useful for comparing our performance from period to period and makes decisions based on it. In addition, targets in adjusted EBITDA (further adjusted to include the change in deferred revenue) are used as performance measures to determine certain incentive compensation of management. Management also believes that the presentation of free cash flow provides useful information to our investors because management regularly reviews these metrics as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by general business operations, excluding capital expenditures, and makes decisions based on it.

Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP measures as financial measures to assess our business, the use of non-GAAP measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income or loss prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance; and free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash from operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity nor is free cash flow intended to be a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary use. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and related disclosure is provided in the appendix to this news release.

Operating Metrics:

Billings is an operating measure which we derive from net sales taking into account the change in deferred revenue. Billings for Core Solutions and Extensions is an operating measure based on invoiced sales adjusted for returns, other publishing income and change in deferred revenue.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

Contact

Investor Relations
Chris Symanoskie, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-215-1405
Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com

Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

Important Information

On February 22, 2022, HMH announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with certain affiliates of Veritas Capital, a leading private equity investment firm, for the acquisition of the Company via a tender offer. The tender offer for the outstanding shares of HMH common stock has not yet commenced. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of HMH common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy shares of HMH common stock will only be made pursuant to the tender offer materials that Veritas intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). At the time the tender offer is commenced, Veritas will file a tender offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC, and HMH will file a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with respect to the tender offer. HMH's STOCKHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE SCHEDULE TO (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND OTHER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS EACH MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES THERETO. Both the tender offer statement and the solicitation/recommendation statement will be mailed to HMH's stockholders free of charge. Investors and stockholders may obtain free copies of the Schedule TO and Schedule 14D-9, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other documents filed by the parties (when available) at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, by contacting HMH's Investor Relations either by telephone at 410-215-1405 or e-mail at Chris.Symanoskie@hmhco.com or on HMH's website at www.hmhco.com.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31,


(in thousands of dollars, except share information)


2021



2020


Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

463,131



$

281,200


Accounts receivable, net of allowances



135,495




88,830


Inventories



117,469




145,553


Prepaid expenses and other assets



43,339




19,276


Assets of discontinued operations






160,053


Total current assets



759,434




694,912











Property, plant, and equipment, net



80,445




88,801


Pre-publication costs, net



150,652




202,820


Goodwill



437,977




437,977


Other intangible assets, net



360,290




402,484


Operating lease assets



110,572




126,850


Deferred income taxes



4,997




2,415


Deferred commissions



35,083




30,659


Other assets



34,830




34,208


Total assets


$

1,974,280



$

2,021,126


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt


$



$

19,000


Accounts payable



37,449




38,751


Royalties payable



45,166




34,765


Salaries, wages, and commissions payable



41,253




21,723


Deferred revenue



357,864




342,605


Interest payable



11,235




11,017


Severance and other charges



405




19,590


Accrued pension benefits



185




1,593


Accrued postretirement benefits



1,618




1,555


Operating lease liabilities



7,539




9,669


Other liabilities



43,297




22,912


Liabilities of discontinued operations






30,662


Total current liabilities



546,011




553,842











Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs



317,579




624,692


Operating lease liabilities



127,426




132,014


Long-term deferred revenue



606,811




562,679


Accrued pension benefits



8,484




24,061


Accrued postretirement benefits



15,940




16,566


Deferred income taxes



21,393




16,411


Other liabilities



212




398


Total liabilities



1,643,856




1,930,663


Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020







Common stock, $0.01 par value: 380,000,000 shares authorized; 152,267,951 and 150,459,034 shares issued at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 127,690,917 and 125,882,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



1,523




1,505


Treasury stock, 24,577,034 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, at cost



(518,030)




(518,030)


Capital in excess of par value



4,931,357




4,918,542


Accumulated deficit



(4,042,252)




(4,255,830)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(42,174)




(55,724)


Total stockholders' equity



330,424




90,463


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,974,280



$

2,021,126


Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended December 31,


(in thousands of dollars, except share and per share information)


2021



2020



2021



2020


Net sales


$

178,805



$

141,167



$

1,050,802



$

840,454


Costs and expenses

















Cost of sales, excluding publishing rights and pre-publication

   amortization



63,316




60,235




398,706




370,586


Publishing rights amortization



2,517




3,468




10,688




14,800


Pre-publication amortization



29,444




32,047




108,621




125,838


Cost of sales



95,277




95,750




518,015




511,224


Selling and administrative



106,707




102,540




445,660




442,355


Other intangible assets amortization



7,241




6,349




30,257




23,917


Impairment charge for goodwill






17,000







279,000


Restructuring/severance and other charges



2,469




98




12,349




31,874


Gain on sale of assets









(3,661)





Operating (loss) income



(32,889)




(80,570)




48,182




(447,916)


Other income (expense)

















Retirement benefits non-service income (expense)



117




(1,039)




105




(856)


Interest expense



(8,210)




(8,753)




(34,998)




(37,931)


Interest income



25




26




77




899


Change in fair value of derivative instruments



(306)




500




(1,221)




672


Gain on investments






353




1,442




2,091


Income from transition services agreement



1,411







3,664





Loss on extinguishment of debt









(12,505)





(Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes



(39,852)




(89,483)




4,746




(483,041)


Income tax expense (benefit) for continuing operations



6,577




(1,141)




2,686




(12,351)


(Loss) income from continuing operations



(46,429)




(88,342)




2,060




(470,690)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax






5,197




(1,005)




(9,148)


(Loss) gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



(1,997)







212,523





(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1,997)




5,197




211,518




(9,148)


Net (loss) income


$

(48,426)



$

(83,145)



$

213,578



$

(479,838)


Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders

















Basic:

















       Continuing operations


$

(0.36)



$

(0.70)



$

0.02



$

(3.75)


       Discontinued operations



(0.02)




0.04




1.66




(0.07)


       Net (loss) income


$

(0.38)



$

(0.66)



$

1.68



$

(3.82)


Diluted:

















       Continuing operations


$

(0.36)



$

(0.70)



$

0.02



$

(3.75)


       Discontinued operations



(0.02)




0.04




1.61




(0.07)


       Net (loss) income


$

(0.38)



$

(0.66)



$

1.63



$

(3.82)


Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic



127,686,147




125,867,093




127,337,815




125,455,487


Diluted



127,686,147




125,867,093




131,402,866




125,455,487


Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




Years Ended December 31,


(in thousands of dollars)


2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss)


$

213,578



$

(479,838)


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities









Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



1,005




9,148


Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



(212,523)





Gain on sale of assets



(3,661)





Depreciation and amortization expense



194,433




214,429


Operating lease assets, amortization and impairments



16,249




5,397


Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs



2,705




2,636


Gain on investments



(1,942)




(2,091)


Deferred income taxes



2,400




(14,355)


Stock-based compensation expense



12,217




11,160


Write-off of property, plant, and equipment



1,606





Loss on extinguishment of debt



12,505





Impairment charge for goodwill






279,000


Change in fair value of derivative instruments



1,221




(672)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions









Accounts receivable



(28,928)




32,369


Inventories



28,083




42,936


Other assets



(28,895)




(4,860)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



18,788




(34,039)


Royalties payable and author advances, net



13,247




(18,095)


Deferred revenue



59,391




57,178


Interest payable



218




7,191


Severance and other charges



(19,185)




7,183


Accrued pension and postretirement benefits



(2,946)




3,443


Operating lease liabilities



(6,687)




(1,996)


Other liabilities



(9,090)




(9,639)


Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



263,789




106,485


Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations



3,880




8,763


Net cash provided by operating activities



267,669




115,248


Cash flows from investing activities









Additions to pre-publication costs



(56,210)




(60,872)


Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(39,093)




(50,940)


Proceeds from sale of business



340,593





Proceeds from sale of assets



5,000





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations



250,290




(111,812)


Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations



(647)




(459)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



249,643




(112,271)


Cash flows from financing activities









Borrowings under revolving credit facility






150,000


Payments of revolving credit facility






(150,000)


Payments of long-term debt



(342,031)




(19,000)


Tax withholding payments related to net share settlements of restricted stock units






(48)


Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan



410




918


Net collections under transition services agreement



6,240





Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations



(335,381)




(18,130)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



181,931




(15,153)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



281,200




296,353


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

463,131



$

281,200


Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)


Adjusted EBITDA 1 


(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net (loss) income from continuing operations


$

(46,429)



$

(88,342)



$

2,060



$

(470,690)


Interest expense



8,210




8,753




34,998




37,931


Interest income



(25)




(26)




(77)




(899)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes



6,577




(1,247)




2,686




(12,457)


Depreciation expense



10,533




12,492




44,867




49,874


Amortization expense



39,202




41,864




149,566




164,555


Non-cash charges—goodwill impairment






17,000







279,000


Non-cash charges—stock-compensation



3,490




2,865




12,217




11,160


Non-cash charges— (gain) loss on derivative instruments



306




(500)




1,221




(672)


Fees, expenses or charges for equity offerings,

   debt or acquisitions/dispositions



29




714




895




1,080


Gain on investments



(500)




(353)




(1,942)




(2,091)


Gain on sale of assets









(3,661)





Loss on extinguishment of debt









12,505





Legal settlement









2,470





Restructuring/severance and other charges



2,469




98




12,349




31,874


Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations


$

23,862



$

(6,682)



$

270,154



$

88,665



Free Cash Flow 1


(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Cash flows from operating activities

















Net cash provided by operating activities


$

71,092



$

40,468



$

263,789



$

106,485


Cash flows from investing activities

















Additions to pre-publication costs



(14,106)




(9,953)




(56,210)




(60,872)


Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(10,421)




(15,665)




(39,093)




(50,940)


Free Cash Flow


$

46,565



$

14,850



$

168,486



$

(5,327)




1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company
Calculation of Billings (Unaudited)


Billings 1


(in thousands of dollars)




Three Months Ended

December 31,



Years Ended

December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net sales


$

178,805



$

141,167



$

1,050,802



$

840,454


Change in deferred revenue



(46,709)




(48,169)




59,391




58,178


Billings


$

132,096



$

92,998



$

1,110,193



$

898,632



Billings is an operating measure utilized by the Company derived as shown above.


1

All amounts have been adjusted to eliminate the impact of the HMH Books & Media business which has been removed from continuing operations and classified as discontinued operations.

