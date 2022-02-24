LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Myst

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, broke ground for the construction of Integra Myst a new, multifamily community in Deltona, Florida.

LandSouth will work with Integra Land Company to bring Integra Myst to life. This is the twenty-sixth development in the long-time relationship between Integra and LandSouth. The nine-building garden-style complex is scheduled for completion in late 2023 and will be located at 1000 Integra Myst Boulevard.

"One of the best parts of our industry is the relationships we get to develop. We value our relationship with Integra Land Company and are honored by the trust they put in us to deliver on their visions," shared LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "We are thrilled to again work with Integra to bring a beautiful development to Deltona."

Charlan & Brock Associates is the architecture firm for Integra Myst. The LandSouth project manager for Integra Myst is Mark Ondish and Tim Retamoza will serve as the superintendent.

Integra Myst will be a 9-building, 4-story development, offering 301 units, with nine unique floor plans. These floor plans will range from 703 square feet to 1,300 square feet and come in one, two, or three bedrooms. Integra Myst will offer several amenities to residents, including: an open-air fitness center, golf simulator, resort pool, dog wash & park, yoga room, aerobics room, cycle studio, and theater. Residents of Integra Myst will enjoy proximity to Lake Monroe, Green Springs Park, and Lower Wekiva River Reserve State Park.

"Integra Myst will bring together the best of LandSouth and Integra Land Company," remarked Mark Ondish, the Integra Myst project manager. "We're excited to be part of this project and bring to Deltona a beautiful place for residents to call home."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Myst. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed–use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth Marketing Manager, Erica Zumstein, (904) 273-3182, Ext. 109 or visit www.landsouth.com.

