Metacurio and Iconic Images Partner for NFT Collector's Edition of Terry O'Neill's Iconic Photograph "Sean Connery on the Moon" Dropping March 4 on OpenSea

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacurio (formerly known as 1ofOne), the leading NFT creative agency for A-list talent and global brands and the internationally renowned photo house Iconic Images announced that they will be releasing a limited collector's edition NFT on OpenSea featuring original negatives of the iconic photo of Sean Connery as James Bond golfing on the moon created by the world-famous photographer, Terry O'Neill. The NFT Collection will feature an array of different color variations and doctored edits of the original photos. The colors incorporated in the unique pieces were created by referencing NASA's own template to identify colors that might exist in space. These never-before-seen colorized images will not only indicate ownership of a rare photo that will never be sold in print, but will also allow holders to vote on upcoming releases from Iconic Images NFT, gain early access to purchase never before seen archival images, participate in the Iconic Images NFT community, and more.

Collectors can bid on the NFTs starting Friday, March 4 at 1pm PT/4pm ET on OpenSea.io .

The images are sourced from Iconic Images, a UK-based enterprise which is home to an extensive archive of millions of photos spanning the history of fashion, rock and roll, film, politics, royalty and pop culture. Last November Authentic Brands Group (ABG) a brand development, marketing and entertainment company announced the acquisition of Iconic Images adding a Fine Arts vertical to its portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands

O'Neill developed the concept for this photograph while working on the set of the James Bond film, "Diamonds are Forever", at Pinewood Studios in London during the Apollo 14 mission. During the historic moonwalk, astronaut Alan Shepard famously took a 6-Iron and two golf balls to Mars. The image of Shepard golfing on the moon inspired O'Neill to recreate the photograph with Connery on the backlot's moonscape set of the film.

O'Neill is one of the world's most revered photographers with works hanging in national art galleries and private collections worldwide. No other photographer has embraced the span of fame, capturing the 20th century icons from Winston Churchill to Nelson Mandela ,from Frank Sinatra , Elvis Presley to Amy Winehouse , from Audrey Hepburn , Brigitte Bardot to Nicole Kidman , as well as the James Bond actors from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig and many of their leading ladies. He photographed The Beatles and The Rolling Stones as emerging young talent in 1963, pioneered backstage reportage photography with David Bowie , Elton John , Eric Clapton and Chuck Berry, and his images have adorned historic rock albums, movie posters and international magazine covers.

About Metacurio

Metacurio (formerly 1ofOne) is the world's leading NFT creative agency for A-list talent and global brands. The company partners with clients to create boundary-pushing NFT experiences and delivers full-service infrastructure, strategy, and support for each drop. Established in 2021, Metacurio was founded by Blocksquared founder Jeff Hood and former STX Entertainment president Sophie Watts.

About Iconic Images

Iconic Images, which is owned by New York-based Authentic Brands Group, owns or represents many of the world's most renowned photographers, creating international touring exhibitions, collaborating with more than 50 galleries worldwide, resourcing luxury fashion brand collaborations and editorial image licensing to the world's leading publishers, newspapers and magazines. The archive includes one of the world's largest collections of David Bowie, Elton John, Marilyn Monroe, Jimi Hendrix, Audrey Hepburn, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the history of 20th century fashion photography.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,800* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

