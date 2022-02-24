New Show "Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom!" Now Airing on Public Television Nationwide Ed Slott, CPA, IRA Expert and Host of Several Popular Public Television Specials, Launches His Latest Show to Teach People How to Protect Their Retirement Savings

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom!", a new public television special that educates viewers on key retirement savings strategies to have more, keep more and make their money last, is now airing on public television stations throughout the country. Those who wish to tune in should check their local listings in their area. Slott, a nationally recognized CPA and IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, and creator of irahelp.com, is participating in live pledge drives in cities across the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, and more. For a complete list of cities on the pledge drive tour, visit irahelp.com/speaking_schedule.php.

Ed Slott and Company Named to ThinkAdvisor’s LUMINARIES Class of 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Ed Slott and Company) (PRNewswire)

"These are some of the most challenging times I've ever seen in my career as a tax advisor," said Slott. "Uncle Same wants your hard-earned savings more than ever, and with ever-changing retirement tax laws, it can be difficult to understand how you and your family are impacted. My goal is for viewers to come away from my special with the knowledge they need to get their own retirement plan, not the government's plan."

During the public television special, Slott shares his Four Pillars of Retirement Freedom: freedom from taxes, freedom from worry, freedom from risk, and freedom from bad advice. The special also includes real-life stories about those who planned and those who didn't to help viewers gain a better understanding of the importance of retirement planning. Viewers of the show will learn:

The latest retirement planning strategies and opportunities for 2022

How to move their money from forever taxed to never taxed

Slott's "always" rules for a successful retirement and strategies to help get everything on their retirement wish lists

This is the seventh special Ed Slott has hosted on public television. Combined, these programs have helped raise more than $60 million for public television. "Ed Slott is one of the most successful public television personalities who has brought the message of 'it's not how much you make, but how much you keep,' to tens of millions of viewers," said show producer Bob Marty. "Public television audiences respond enthusiastically to Ed because of his in-depth knowledge and how he delivers it with his inclusive, kind, funny and informed approach."

"There is a lot of noise out there about retirement planning and advice – and most of it is just that – noise!" added Slott. "With this special, I'm able to cut through all of that and come directly to viewers of all ages and arm them with the latest information on retirement tax strategies so that they can save and keep more as they save for and transition to retirement."

ABOUT ED SLOTT AND COMPANY, LLC: Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs, and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of more than 475 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Slott is a nationally recognized IRA distribution expert, best-selling author, and professional speaker. His latest books include The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb (Penguin Random House, 2021), Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide: 2022 Edition (IRAHelp, 2022), and Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (IRAHelp, 2021). He has hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Ed Slott's Retirement Freedom! (2022), is a Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services and a columnist for AARP. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

(702) 685-7450

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ed Slott and Company