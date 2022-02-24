NTT Application Security Appoints Mark Rossiter as VP of Sales, Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Application Security Division of NTT Ltd., a world leader in application security, today announced the appointment of Mark Rossiter as the company's vice president of sales, Americas. In his new position, Rossiter will play a critical role in strategically growing NTT Application Security's enterprise sales teams to service an expanded addressable application security testing market following the company's recently launched WhiteHat Vantage platform.

NTT Application Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/WhiteHat Security) (PRNewswire)

Rossiter brings nearly three decades of enterprise technology sales experience to NTT Application Security, most recently from Ivanti, where he led sales initiatives for the Americas region within the company's extended products group. Prior to Ivanti, Rossiter held senior executive roles at Oracle (vice president of sales, North America), Juniper (vice president of commercial sales), Gartner, IBM and Xerox — where he honed his hardware and software services skills. With more than 25 years of his experience stemming from highly visible sales leadership positions, Rossiter brings the ideal background for strategically scaling NTT Application Security's product and professional services portfolio into both new and existing markets.

"We're fortunate to welcome Mark to our leadership team as we continue to build on the great foundation of customer success and service that NTT Application Security is known for," said Dave Gerry, chief revenue officer at NTT Application Security. "I am confident that Mark will be successful in delivering WhiteHat Vantage's next-gen application security testing technology to enterprise organizations across the globe and working alongside software development teams to secure their business in a volatile and rapidly evolving modern threat landscape."

"Enterprises are facing perhaps the most dynamic and high-stakes digital threat landscape in history and understanding how we can help them adapt a comprehensive application security strategy to their unique business is now essential to their success," said Rossiter. "I look forward to working closely with our talented enterprise sales teams to not only increase WhiteHat Vantage's adoption within the market, but to also help businesses strive toward creating a safer application layer that is free from breaches."

Those interested in learning more about NTT Application Security can find helpful technical resources on the company's website.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at hello.global.ntt

Media Contact

Chris Marsh

Senior Manager, Analyst Relations & Communications

NTT Application Security

chris.marsh@global.ntt

Allison Arvanitis

Lumina Communications for NTT Application Security

NTTAppSec@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NTT Ltd.