San Diego's 'Best Worker's Compensation Lawyers' Awarded to Guy Levy Law

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego personal injury attorneys of Guy Levy Law are pleased to share that the firm has been awarded "The Best San Diego Personal Injury Lawyers" from Expertise.com, in addition to receiving "The Best San Diego Workers' Compensation Lawyers" award as well. The review process for selection involves an investigation for every category that it awards, including results, reputation, client reviews/testimonials, California State Bar and other license reviews.

Guy Levy Law won a 7-figure award for this workers' compensation client who lost his leg in an accident while at work. (PRNewswire)

As one of the most experienced litigation lawyers in California, Mr. Levy has handled several thousand claims. Several of the verdicts, judgements, awards and settlements are in excess of $1 million, $2 million and $3,000,000. Guy Levy Law distinguishes itself from other personal injury law firms by taking on extremely complex and difficult liability cases, which other attorneys decline. The firm consistently and successfully wins workers' compensation and personal injury "crossover" cases, in which there is a 3rd-party liable besides the employer.

Perhaps most remarkably, Mr. Levy and his team have obtained, over the past 25 years, several awards, judgements, settlements and verdicts of six and seven figures, many of which were $1 million and upwards of $13,000,000.

To learn more about Attorney Guy Levy and the Guy Levy Law Firm, visit: GuyLevyLaw.com

