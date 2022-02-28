Mike Perelman Joins iDiscovery Solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Perelman has joined the team at iDiscovery Solutions (iDS), a professional services consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. He will be acting as the company's new director, bringing over 25 years of public and private sector experience in digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and information technology.

"Mike is a technologist, an investigator, and a testifier," explains CEO Dan Regard. "His work with law enforcement, with Guidance Software, and on the stand is a rare combination of skills that exemplify the iDS Subject Matter Expert. And, as a dynamic individual, he is already a great fit here at iDS."

Mike has extensive experience conducting forensic investigations, helping clients resolve issues in such areas as misappropriation of trade secrets, employee misconduct, wrongful termination disputes, and non-compete claims. He has submitted expert reports and testified on the forensic preservation, acquisition, and analysis of electronic information. Additionally, Mike has worked with multi-national organizations to create best practices and efficient workflows for defensible data preservation.

"I am excited to join iDS, helping to add to their experienced team of experts and data strategists," says Mike.

Mike is a respected industry thought leader in the technology and cybersecurity fields. He served as an Adjunct Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he taught graduate courses in Digital Forensic Applications. Additionally, Mike has presented on the topics of forensic investigations and mobile evidence at conferences, private corporations, and government agencies.

Mike received his bachelor's degree in information systems at Baruch College and his master's degree in forensic computing at John Jay College. Prior to joining iDS, he was a Director of Investigations at HaystackID (formerly NightOwl Global), and a Director of the High Tech Investigations Unit at Prudential Financial.

Founded in 2008, iDS is a professional services consulting firm that specializes in Digital Forensics, eDiscovery, Structured Data, Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, and Information Governance. iDS is often called upon to provide expert opinions, or to serve as fact witnesses, PMK, 30(b)(6), or data neutral. The company's case portfolio includes defense and plaintiff matters. The company's CEO and Founder, Dan Regard, has served as special master on multiple occasions.

