Nationwide reports record earnings in 2021 for its insurance and financial services business - $52.9 billion in record total sales; $2.8 billion in record net operating income; and $21.9B in record total adjusted capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Nationwide—one of the largest and most diversified insurance and financial services companies in the United States—reported 2021 earnings results today that were the strongest in the Fortune 100 company's history. These results were achieved all while paying more than $18 billion in claims and benefits payments to its members in a year marked by catastrophic storms, wildfires and continued economic disruption from the ongoing pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide) (PRNewswire)

As the company continues to accelerate strategy execution, it is prioritizing capital deployment for focused growth in financial services, commercial lines and excess & surplus/specialty markets in 2022.

Total sales for the Columbus-based mutual insurance and financial services company were $52.9 billion, up nearly $6.3 billion over 2020. Nationwide's key measure of profitability—net operating income—was $2.8 billion. Total adjusted capital grew to $21.9 billion in 2021, up from $21 billion in 2020.

"These are outstanding, record-breaking results. Despite the uncertainties in 2021, we exceeded $50 billion in total sales and premium for the first time in our company's history. It's all evidence of a solid strategy at work," said Nationwide Chief Executive Officer Kirt Walker. "The past year brought unique challenges for us all, but Nationwide emerged strong and stable by leaning into a focused strategy and doing what we've done since 1926 — providing protection and reassurance to our customers and partners."

The details were outlined in the company's 2021 Annual Report published online today, providing highlights from the past 12 months.

"Top-line results were driven by strong growth across both our financial services and property and casualty businesses," said Nationwide Chief Financial Officer Tim Frommeyer. "This year's record earnings were generated by favorable investment income and fee income from the strong equity market rebound, as well as sound business fundamentals across the enterprise. In financial services, full-year sales set new records for each of our business segments. Notably, the sales favorability was led by our suite of variable annuity products, which offer members income security, growth potential and a way to fill income gaps in retirement. Property and casualty underwriting performance improved despite the continuing impact of inflation on standard auto claims."

Among key business, customer and community impact highlights:

"Our enterprise performance certainly deserves to be celebrated in a year that challenged so many," Frommeyer added. "Our results provide a strong foundation for what we plan to accomplish in 2022 and beyond. The combination of our sound strategy, disciplined planning and execution, and talented associates will set us up to compete well for customers and partners in each of our diverse businesses."

Walker echoed that sentiment, expressing optimism about the opportunity for Nationwide to grow in the coming year. The company currently employs approximately 25,000 associates across the country and had nearly 1,400 open roles as of February 1, 2022. Many of the jobs are early-career technology positions. The others include service center-based sales and customer service jobs along with claims, underwriting, data & analytics and finance positions. Many of the open roles are hybrid/remote eligible.

"There's so much to be excited about at Nationwide," Walker concluded. "We're looking forward to what we'll be able to achieve in 2022 and beyond. We have a strong mission, vision, strategy and culture, and incredible opportunities for continued growth across our uniquely diversified portfolio."

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow the firm on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2022 Nationwide

NFM-21755AO

Contact:

Joe Case

614-249-6349

joe.case@nationwide.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nationwide