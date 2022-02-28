SalesboxAI releases all New Demand Unit Centric ABM Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesboxAI, today announced the release of it's comprehensive Demand Unit centric platform for ABM marketers. The platform consists of three modules designed to accelerate sales with:

SalesboxAI Discover – Identify Active Demand Units using AI Assistants that generate 1st Party Intent Signals and deployed within the SalesboxAI network. Each Active Demand Unit consists of 5-8 Buying Group Members from within each account.

SalesboxAI Engage – Orchestrate hyper-personalized, many-to-many account centric conversations at scale across email, chat, web and social channels. All interactions are scored and aggregated at the Demand Unit level to help sales teams prioritize the Demand Units to engage with right now.

SalesboxAI Advertise – Run CPL based ABM Ad campaigns to generate leads from within Buying Group Members at target accounts. The verified leads are delivered via API to your MAP/CRM system.

"While the Demand Unit centric approach has been around for a few years, it was incredibly complex and resource intensive to implement. SalesboxAI makes it super easy to discover, engage and prioritize Demand Units like never before" says Alex Roy founder of SalesboxAI.

SalesboxAI will be in Booth 317 at the B2BMX conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About SalesboxAI:

SalesboxAI is a Conversational ABM platform that helps B2B marketing teams discover, engage, and advertise to the demand units that accelerate sales. Using AI-powered assistants, SalesboxAI discovers active, in-market demand units, engages in personalized account-centric experiences across email, chat, and social, and reaches more IT buying groups across its advertising network.

To learn more and create your assistant to Discover Active Demand Units, visit https://salesbox.ai/ .

