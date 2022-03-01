Button Announces Strategic Advisory Board with Industry Leaders from Mobile Ads, CPG, and Retail to Support Explosive Growth of Button's New PostTap Product Suite

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Button, the mobile commerce platform trusted by the smartest enterprise marketers, announced a new strategic advisory board to support the company's growth of its PostTap product suite in new categories and across new customer types.

PostTap, the marketing automation platform for building 1st party connections to consumers, is seeing triple digit year over year growth and is now providing a CRM marketing solution for enterprise marketers with PostTap SMS. Complementing PostTap App's install and commerce conversion optimization solution serving growth marketers, the PostTap product suite will be supported by all 3 advisors:

Jason Morse, VP of Ads and Monetization at OfferUp and former Director of Product leading Google's App Campaigns for Engagement Ads Team, will bring a wealth of knowledge to Button's app install and commerce conversion business in PostTap App. "Jason has been a product visionary and leader I've been eager to work with him for years," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "His expertise in mobile and growth marketing is unparalleled, and he'll bring a new dimension of thought on how we can continue to solve problems for the world's biggest marketers given the current and changing landscape."

Jackson Jeyanayagam, Executive at Anheuser-Busch, and former GM of Clorox and CMO of Boxed, will leverage his years of experience in the CPG and Brand Marketing world to help Button capture new markets and enable brand marketing to become more actionable and shoppable at scale. "We're thrilled to have Jackson join the team to provide strategic guidance on how brand marketers are navigating the constantly changing dynamics of brand advertising alongside privacy changes and the increasing power of the walled gardens," said Jonathan Shottan, President of Button. "Jackson scaled the retail media business at Boxed, built and ran DTC for Clorox, and Button's billions of dollars of mobile commerce driven provides a wealth of opportunities for brand marketers to leverage our infrastructure to better achieve their outcomes."

Rick Ton, Vice President of Marketing at Clutter, and former Senior Director, Applied Behavioral Science, Performance Marketing & Product Marketing at Walmart, will support PostTap's entrance into the CRM marketing category and the expansion of PostTap App's install and commerce conversion technology into new channels of marketing including social, search, and display. "Rick's been a customer and champion of Button's PostTap product for a long time, and having someone with Rick's intellect who also understands our 'customer's needs and mindset' will help us shape our roadmap," said Jaconi.

The new strategic advisory board is announced as Button looks ahead to triple digit growth after concluding an incredible year in 2021. "The company achieved profitability for the first time in Q4, all major accounts grew by double digits at minimum, and over $5B in mobile commerce was surpassed in 2021," said Shottan. "2022 is forecasted to deliver the fastest growth in the company's history on the heels of the launch of PostTap and marketers seeking to transform performance marketing spend into a what we call a twofer - enabling these marketers to drive their commerce outcomes while also driving 1st party connections with consumers through app installs and SMS marketing. These 1st party relationships we're building with PostTap's machine learning outcome optimization software are providing massive increases in efficiencies to our partners while increasing their shopper LTVs, and 2022 is poised to be the company's breakout year."

Button is the leading mobile commerce technology company trusted by the world's largest brands. Button's core mobile conversion, identity, and decisioning technology supercharge mobile commerce and ad performance and underpin the company's two products: Tap and PostTap.

Tap provides card linking and online offers for fintechs seeking to build a rewards and engagement strategy. PostTap optimizes paid marketing for the world's largest marketers through customized landing pages, deep linking and on–site optimization solutions that drive hundreds of millions in incremental revenue each year.

Button has driven over $5 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work every year since the company's founding in 2014 and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

