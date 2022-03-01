LiftForward Platform Powers Microsoft Store POS Financing Programs

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Store has selected the LiftForward Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") subscription platform to expand financing offerings in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Poland and Benelux. In these territories, the LiftForward Platform connects various financial institutions with consumers to finance short-term BNPL solutions or longer-term financing options. The LiftForward Platform facilitates the customer experience at the point-of-sale and manages the credit applications, fraud detection, customer verification, underwriting, servicing, fulfillment, and customer support.

As OEMs, retailers and lenders develop financing programs, they are faced with technical, financing, operational, and data challenges. The LiftForward Platform provides solutions that address these challenges, enabling a faster time to market on a scalable, international platform.

"The global expansion of the LiftForward Platform for Microsoft Store offers customers more financing options across Microsoft's portfolio of products," said Jeffrey Rogers, CEO of LiftForward. "It also enables Microsoft to be agile and quick-to-market with financing products of choice."

LiftForward and Microsoft Store teamed up in 2014 to debut Surface All Access, a 0% commercial upgrade subscription program, and then again in 2019 to offer Xbox All Access, a subscription program for Xbox and Game Pass in major retailers in 15 countries.

"LiftForward allows Microsoft Store to seamlessly integrate banks and other financing providers via one common platform. This gives Microsoft Store the ability and flexibility needed to quickly and easily connect numerous financing partners," said Jesper Chou, General Manager of Microsoft Store. "The LiftForward Platform improves our customer experience and lifecycle in core ways while enabling us to scale our financing offers to new markets."

About LiftForward:

LiftForward, Inc. provides OEM device manufacturers, retailers and banks with BNPL software platforms that power global subscription and financing programs. LiftForward reduces the BNPL complexity with a platform that connects and automates all of the components necessary for successful subscription and financing programs including, point-of sale software, white label e-commerce customer experiences, inventory management, fulfillment, account management and analytics reporting. LiftForward has developed the largest integrated network of major OEMs, retailers and banks in over 15 countries.

