"FOODEX JAPAN 2022," Asia's Biggest Food & Beverage Exhibition, to Open at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture from March 8

CHIBA, Japan, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "FOODEX JAPAN 2022," the 47th edition of a leading food and food beverage exhibition in Japan, will bring together 1,461 companies from 41 countries and regions with 1,787 booths (as of Feb. 22), aiming to make new proposals to the food industry that has achieved fresh innovation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture for four days from March 8, 2022, and it will feature food trends such as a broad range of value-added "frozen foods" and "substitute foods" as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as lately fashionable "food-tech."

Many Japanese and foreign buyers and executives have visited previous FOODEX JAPAN exhibitions for procurement, and the exhibitions have been highly recognized by parties concerned as an excellent opportunity to expand their businesses globally. "FOODEX JAPAN" will hold a "real" exhibition, as well as a virtual exhibition for online negotiations. FOODEX JAPAN 2022 contributes to the further development of the food industry by providing up-to-date information on food and better services.

1. FOODEX JAPAN 2022 (The 47th International Food and Beverage Exhibition)

- Date/Time: March 8 - March 11, 2022 from 10:00 to 17:00 (until 16:30 on the last day)

*The time zone is Japan Standard Time (JST).

- Venue: Makuhari Messe

https://www.m-messe.co.jp/en/access/

- Exhibition size: 41 countries and regions

1,461 companies/1,787 booths (from Japan: 830 companies/1,072 booths; from overseas: 631 companies/715 booths)

For details, please visit: https://www.jma-buyers.com/foodex/lp/en/index.html

Official website: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/

2. High-profile projects at the exhibition

- FOODEX Frozen Award

This is redesigned from Beauty-Gourmet Award. Winners of the frozen foods grand prix, chosen by 100 buyers, will be announced on March 10.

- FOODEX TECH

FOODEX JAPAN exhibits many items designed to resolve food processing and distribution issues, including the latest autonomous robots, AI/IoT systems, food-processing facilities, and plastic-free and environment-friendly next-generation packaging materials and containers. The exhibition provides an opportunity to see state-of-the-art technologies, packaging materials, and so on simultaneously.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jma.or.jp/foodex/en/exhibit/pickup.html

View original content:

SOURCE Chiba Prefectural Government